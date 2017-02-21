Anthony Jones Insurance Brokers Selects Applied TAMCloud

Applied Systems today announced that Anthony Jones Insurance Brokers has selected Applied TAMCloud to automate business operations and enhance business continuity in the cloud. As the world’s largest cloud purpose-built for insurance brokers, Applied Cloud will provide Anthony Jones Insurance Brokers the data security, flexibility and scalability necessary to support business growth.

“In building our digital transformation plan, we recognised a need to adopt cloud-based software that would scale to support our growth while providing maximum data security and disaster recovery,” said Steve Blackmore, director, Anthony Jones Insurance Brokers. “Partnering with Applied gives us peace of mind knowing that our business will be available anytime, anywhere to our staff and customers, as well as enable us to further provide the tailored products and personal service that sets our business apart.”

Applied TAMCloud utilises Applied’s leading purpose-built cloud platform and services designed for the insurance industry, providing reliable and secure delivery of software applications and anytime, anywhere access to business information. The Applied Cloud provides a flexible operating environment with scalability for business growth, stronger business continuity protection and increased mobile access to business information. Applied manages and maintains all hardware upgrades, Applied software updates and system testing processes, increasing brokerage investment value by reducing time and expenses spent managing these processes and ensuring availability of the latest software capabilities. Applied Cloud provides access to operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centres to ensure 99.95% uptime. More than 72,000 users across four countries rely on the Applied Cloud to run their businesses.

“Technology is transforming the insurance industry, requiring brokers to adopt cloud-based software to provide the instant access to information in the management system,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “Applied TAMCloud will enable Anthony Jones Insurance Brokers to automate operations and gain 24/7 anytime, anywhere access to client information. Additionally, with the Applied Cloud, Anthony Jones Insurance Brokers will benefit from the global scale and expertise in optimising insurance software to ensure quality business performance and continuity.”

