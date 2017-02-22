Cryptzone is a provider of security and compliance solutions www.cryptzone.com People everywhere, at any time, need access to mobile apps and web content: accessibility cannot be a barrier to individuals successfully interacting with an organization. - Ken Nakata, Director of Accessibility for Cryptzone

Cryptzone, a provider of security and compliance solutions, will unveil new web accessibility best practices at the 32nd CSUN Assistive Technology Conference in San Diego, Feb. 27-Mar. 4, 2017. In booth 109, Ken Nakata (Director of Accessibility) and Jeff Singleton (Senior Accessibility Solutions Consultant) will provide a comprehensive overview of Compliance Sheriff™, Cryptzone’s content-aware compliance automation solution that enables digital accessibility validation for dynamic and mobile websites.

In addition, Cryptzone will host, “Recipe for Rapid Web Accessibility and Continued Success,” a Noon luncheon on Thursday, March 2, at Seasons 52 (789 W Harbor Drive, San Diego). Nakata and Singleton will lead an engaging 60-minute session to empower those looking to improve website accessibility and legal compliance with strategies and tactics that can be immediately infused into any organization. Register here.

“People everywhere, at any time, need access to mobile apps and web content: accessibility cannot be a barrier to individuals successfully interacting with an organization,” said Nakata. “Unmanaged content puts global enterprises at risk. At CSUN, Cryptzone will share proven best practices on how to ensure that online content complies with accessibility, privacy, quality and custom standards and regulations.”

A repeatable, practical, measurable solution ensures web compliance. Cryptzone’s solutions are trusted by many of the world’s largest organizations to improve accessibility. Regardless of platform, Compliance Sheriff enables companies to protect the integrity of online content by quickly identifying and correcting problems, and tracking improvement throughout web properties. With Compliance Sheriff, organizations dramatically improve security, privacy and other digital governance domains, while ensuring compliance with ever-changing regulatory requirements.

Watch a brief video and learn more about Compliance Sheriff. Visit Cryptzone at CSUN (booth 109).

Cryptzone reduces the enterprise attack surface by 99% by providing identity-centric network security and compliance software for hybrid environments. Using a distributed, scalable and highly available Software-Defined Perimeter model, Cryptzone protects critical data from internal and external threats, while significantly lowering costs. In cloud environments, including AWS and Azure, Cryptzone provides user access control, increases operational agility and improves regulatory compliance. More than 450 companies rely on Cryptzone to secure their network and data. For more info, visit: http://www.cryptzone.com.

