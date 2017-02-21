Washington, DC (PRWEB) February 21, 2017
Zika Virus experts from the around the world will once again collaborate and address issues on ZIKV planning and preparedness in the 2nd International Zika Virus Conference to be held at the Hilton Washington Dulles Airport Hotel, March 29-30 and will be followed by all day hands-on workshops on the 31st.
The conference and workshop’s delegates will be able to understand the Zika virus infection, replication, pathogens, and transmission. Participants will have first-hand insights on the research efforts to combat Zika outbreaks and its consequences.
The 2nd iZIKVc will focus on the latest preventions, preparedness, responses and recovery measures being developed to address the transmission of Zika virus. The speakers and exhibitors are selected to represent the widest possible range of perspectives, including not only human, but also physical, environmental, and socio-cultural factors.
With confirmed delegates from tribal, local, state, federal, and many regional and international organizations already registered, the IZIKVC will provide a platform for public health officials and community stakeholders to come together, to network and exchange preparedness and response efforts. Priority will be placed on identifying the responsibilities of various stakeholders in order to improve global communication coordination and collaboration.
Each day of the conference will offer papers on a wide range of topics including:
- Preparing Community Strategies
- Local Partnership and Participation
- Emergency Response and Hospital/Healthcare Coordination
- Prevention Education Efforts and Risk Communication
Panel Discussions include:
- Mosquito Vector Surveillance and Control
- Health Department Response
- Zika Prevention, Community Engagement and Cultural Equity
- Community Strategies/Partnership
- Establishment and Implementation of A Scalable Vectorborne Disease Response Plan at the Local Level
- Mosquito response/State Level
- Defending Susceptible Communities from Spread of Arbo Viruses
- Mitigating Public Health Vulnerabilities
Over 20 breakout sessions will be offered addressing a wide range of issues, including:
- Breakout: Diagnostic Platforms
- Breakout: Global Outbreak and Response Network (GOARN)
- Breakout: Living With Imported Cases of Zika
- Breakout: Zika & Politics
- Breakout: How to reach out to Latino Communities
- Breakout: Recommended Surveillance and Response Actions for Local Agencies Including Vector Control Agencies
and Health Departments
- Breakout: How do cities combat the Zika Virus
- Breakout: Perspectives on Zika and Other Emerging/Re-emerging Infections
- Breakout: Learn Message Tools, Skills and Mapping
Workshops include:
- Learn How To Plan
- Make everyone a stakeholder. Spell out roles and responsibilities.
- Know How To Respond
- Learn Message Tools, Skills & Mapping
- Learn Message development strategies.
- Develop Effective Risk And Crisis Communication Plan
- Crafting Risk and Crisis Messages & Best Practices Across Risk Phases.
- How To Work Effectively With News Media & Journalists
- Develop strategies needed to enhance believability, trust, and credibility.
- How To Harness The Power Of Social Media
- Establish social media best practices for communications with the public during an outbreak.
Presentations:
Those interested in making presentations including Posters related to the Zika Virus or preparedness, please contact our research department by e-mail at info(at)nordtree(dot)com.
Confirmed Speakers:
For an up to date list of confirmed speakers, please visit: https://nordtree.com/health/zikv2/speakers/
Registration:
The 2-day event is open to all interested governmental agencies, organizations, and businesses from all countries.
To register:
Call us at (703) 745-5412
For an online registration, please visit:
https://nordtree.com/
And for offline registration, a PDF form can be downloaded by visiting:
https://nordtree.com/health/zikv2/ complete and email or mail to the organizers