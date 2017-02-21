Zika Virus experts from the around the world will once again collaborate and address issues on ZIKV planning and preparedness in the 2nd International Zika Virus Conference to be held at the Hilton Washington Dulles Airport Hotel, March 29-30 and will be followed by all day hands-on workshops on the 31st.

The conference and workshop’s delegates will be able to understand the Zika virus infection, replication, pathogens, and transmission. Participants will have first-hand insights on the research efforts to combat Zika outbreaks and its consequences.

The 2nd iZIKVc will focus on the latest preventions, preparedness, responses and recovery measures being developed to address the transmission of Zika virus. The speakers and exhibitors are selected to represent the widest possible range of perspectives, including not only human, but also physical, environmental, and socio-cultural factors.

With confirmed delegates from tribal, local, state, federal, and many regional and international organizations already registered, the IZIKVC will provide a platform for public health officials and community stakeholders to come together, to network and exchange preparedness and response efforts. Priority will be placed on identifying the responsibilities of various stakeholders in order to improve global communication coordination and collaboration.

Each day of the conference will offer papers on a wide range of topics including:



Preparing Community Strategies

Local Partnership and Participation

Emergency Response and Hospital/Healthcare Coordination

Prevention Education Efforts and Risk Communication

Panel Discussions include:



Mosquito Vector Surveillance and Control

Health Department Response

Zika Prevention, Community Engagement and Cultural Equity

Community Strategies/Partnership

Establishment and Implementation of A Scalable Vectorborne Disease Response Plan at the Local Level

Mosquito response/State Level

Defending Susceptible Communities from Spread of Arbo Viruses

Mitigating Public Health Vulnerabilities

Over 20 breakout sessions will be offered addressing a wide range of issues, including:



Breakout: Diagnostic Platforms

Breakout: Global Outbreak and Response Network (GOARN)

Breakout: Living With Imported Cases of Zika

Breakout: Zika & Politics

Breakout: How to reach out to Latino Communities

Breakout: Recommended Surveillance and Response Actions for Local Agencies Including Vector Control Agencies

and Health Departments



Breakout: How do cities combat the Zika Virus

Breakout: Perspectives on Zika and Other Emerging/Re-emerging Infections

Breakout: Learn Message Tools, Skills and Mapping

Workshops include:



Learn How To Plan

Make everyone a stakeholder. Spell out roles and responsibilities.

Know How To Respond

Learn Message Tools, Skills & Mapping

Learn Message development strategies.

Develop Effective Risk And Crisis Communication Plan

Crafting Risk and Crisis Messages & Best Practices Across Risk Phases.

How To Work Effectively With News Media & Journalists

Develop strategies needed to enhance believability, trust, and credibility.

How To Harness The Power Of Social Media

Establish social media best practices for communications with the public during an outbreak.

Presentations:

Those interested in making presentations including Posters related to the Zika Virus or preparedness, please contact our research department by e-mail at info(at)nordtree(dot)com.

Confirmed Speakers:

For an up to date list of confirmed speakers, please visit: https://nordtree.com/health/zikv2/speakers/

Registration:

The 2-day event is open to all interested governmental agencies, organizations, and businesses from all countries.

To register:

Call us at (703) 745-5412

For an online registration, please visit:

https://nordtree.com/

And for offline registration, a PDF form can be downloaded by visiting:

https://nordtree.com/health/zikv2/ complete and email or mail to the organizers