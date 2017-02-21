MJH "We are honored to have been chosen to manage NASP’s annual meeting and look forward to using our Specialty Pharmacy Times platform to expand its reach while improving upon an already successful event." - Brian Haug

Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc. (MJH), a full-service health care communications company, proudly announces it has become the exclusive corporate management company for the National Association Specialty Pharmacy’s (NASP) 5th Annual Meeting on September 17-20, 2017, announced Brian Haug, president of Pharmacy & Healthcare Communications, LLC.

In making the announcement, Haug said, “We are honored to have been chosen to manage NASP’s annual meeting and look forward to using our Specialty Pharmacy Times platform to expand its reach while improving upon an already successful event. Our live events group offers attendees a user experience unmatched in the industry.”

MJH Associates will take over all aspects of managing the 2017 Annual Meeting by implementing and executing sponsorship sales, marketing, hotel and logistics management, faculty recruitment, onsite management of meeting and attendee recruitment. This will be carried out by MJH Associates leading business units, MJH Live Events, Specialty Pharmacy Times, & MJH Healthcare Communication.

“We look forward to partnering with MJH on our flagship event in 2017,” notes Rebecca Shanahan, NASP President. “The MJH organization was selected based on their experience, deep understanding of our industry, as well as existing engagement with our member audience and prospective attendees.”

In addition, Executive Vice President and Editor in Chief of Specialty Pharmacy Times Dan Steiber, R.Ph. will assist the NASP Annual Meeting committee with topic development and speaker recruitment strategy. Steiber will also be available and accessible to coordinate any necessary meetings that will take place during the event.

The 5th Annual Meeting will take place on September 17-20, 2017 at the Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, DC. The NASP meeting hosts over 1,000 specialty pharmacist professionals that include senior executives, pharmacy directors, staff pharmacists, consultants, and other management- level personnel from specialty pharmacy providers, infusion pharmacies, pharma/biotech manufacturers, institutional pharmacies, managed care organizations, GPOs, distributors, and suppliers to the industry.

For more information on the Annual Meeting, please visit: http://naspnet.org/annual-meeting/

About Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc.

A full-service health care communications company offering education, research, and medical media, Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc., is dedicated to providing healthcare professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. The company combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of print and digital product lines, live events, educational programs, and custom market research with the customer service focus and customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic, and biotech companies. For more information: http://www.mjhassoc.com/

About National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

NASP (http://www.naspnet.org) is the only national association for all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The core mission of NASP is to provide continuing education programs to pharmacists and other healthcare professionals working in specialty pharmacy, a growing pharmacy discipline that dispenses and manages specialized medications for chronic, rare, and/or complex conditions. NASP members include specialty pharmacies, integrated health systems, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, healthcare payers, GPOs, wholesale drug distributors, and technology and other vendors. To learn more, please visit: http://www.naspnet.org.