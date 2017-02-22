Corra Group Attends the RSA Cybersecurity Conference, in San Francisco.

“Corra Group is based in El Segundo, California," said Corra Group Co-Founder, Gordon Basichis. "With clients in the information security and defense industries, we want to offer the best service for employment screening."

Corra Group attended the recent RSA Cybersecurity Conference, in San Francisco, California. The Conference featured 15 keynote presentations, more than 700 speakers across 500+ sessions and more than 550 companies on the expo floors, all dealing with information security and cybersecurity.

“Corra Group has clients in the information security and cybersecurity space, “said Corra Group Co-Founder, Gordon Basichis. Being headquartered in California, and especially in El Segundo, California, one of the central business centers for defense, aerospace, and advanced technology, it is imperative we stay up on the latest innovations in this expanding industrial space.

“Some of the companies exhibiting at the show are our neighbors here in Southern California,” said Basichis. “Some of the entities at the show are iconic entities in the American corporate environment, while others are newcomers to this industry. As a background checking company that provides both employment screening and the due diligence process, we are always looking to engage prospective clients.

Basichis pointed out that Corra Group offers a full spectrum of background checks that are relevant to the technology and defense industries. He noted that Corra Group services companies on a national and global level.

“One of our specialties is helping employers fulfill their compliance mandates with employment screening packages for government contracts. We have a thorough understanding of the background checks an employer requires to qualify for federal and state contracts where the job itself contains sensitive and critical information.

“It is no secret that we are in a volatile environment where there is a near-constant rise in threats to our sensitive data, arising from everything from ransomware to data theft,” said Basichis. “As such, cybersecurity will continue to expand and with it we will most likely see quantum leaps in machine learning, which more than likely will dramatically change our world. It is but one of the reasons Corra Group obtains a comprehensive understanding of this space, the advances being made, including the latest tactics, the need for intelligence sharing, and the key focal point in the coming year.

Basichis noted that it is no mystery this year’s RSA conference had record crowds of some forty-three thousand people. “I don’t think there is any company anymore that isn’t touched in some way by threats to its information,” said Basichis. This is our present and this will be our future. This is why Corra Group will be a key provide of background checks to this industry.

BACKGROUND: Corra operates as Corra Group and Corra Global Research and specializes in employment screening and corporate research and due diligence. It is one of the few companies that will answer the phone. You can review the website at http://www.corragroup.com.