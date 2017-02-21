Swagit Productions LLC, Announces New Sales Representative

I believe that government should invest in and utilize the best tools available to be efficient and effective in providing services and information to its citizens.

Swagit Productions, LLC is excited to announce that it has hired Russell Towers as its Northwest Territory Sales Representative.

Towers comes to Swagit with years of experience as a department head of two government offices in Lamar County, Texas. Most recently, he was appointed the County Clerk and Ex-Officio member of the Commissioners’ Court, where his focus was to make the actions and records of the public meetings instantly available to local media, elected officials, and those who requested information through the Freedom of Information Act. Russell helped to make this happen through the use of cloud based storage and meeting management software. As the Elections Administrator, he was appointed to lead the office from the point of its creation. During Russell’s time conducting elections for Lamar County and its various political subdivisions, he acquired and implemented new technology to improve voter access and turnout, improved poll worker efficiency, and broadcast election results online in real time.

His past association memberships include: Texas County and District Clerk’s Association, Texas Association of Election Administrators, North East Texas Association of Election Administrators, and the Homelessness Youth Committee of Paris, Texas.

“Russell is passionate about government, technology, and improving efficiency,” says Michael Osuna, Swagit’s North American Director of Sales. “But, more importantly, he knows our clients, what they want, and what will help to improve their everyday workflow. Russell is the perfect addition to our team.”

“I am honored to join an innovative and forward-thinking company where I can use my government experience to help others benefit from our solutions,” says Towers. “I believe that government should invest in and utilize the best tools available to be efficient and effective in providing services and information to its citizens.”

In his role as Sales Representative for the Northwest territory, Russell will spearhead relationships and growth for Swagit in the following states: Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Alaska.

