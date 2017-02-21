Watch the full video at www.theconnecteedplace.com. With a multitude of companies in autonomous vehicles, cybersecurity, wearable devices and Industry 4.0, the Greater Phoenix region is evolving as a hub for IoT and sensor activity.

Today the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) launched a new industry branding campaign - The Connected Place - to promote the innovation taking place in the Internet of Things (IoT) and sensor technology industry in Greater Phoenix.

Following last week's the release of the Metro Phoenix Global Investment Plan, the new campaign builds upon the finding that the IoT revolution is creating new investment opportunities for the region, and makes the recommendation to encourage more foreign direct investment as a strategy to support a sustainable economy.

With a multitude of companies in autonomous vehicles, cybersecurity, wearable devices and Industry 4.0, the Greater Phoenix region is evolving as a hub for IoT and sensor activity due to the talent pipeline coming out of higher learning institutions, collaborative legacy companies supporting up and comers, and dedication from state and regional leadership to create an environment where innovation can prosper. The Connected Place serves to create awareness domestically and internationally about the growth and density of the IoT and sensor activity in Greater Phoenix.

“The applications of IoT technology are redefining life in the 21st century, and the innovation behind the IoT movement is happening right here,” said Chris Camacho, president & CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “Greater Phoenix companies are innovating and global industry leaders are taking notice.”

From testing autonomous vehicles on the streets of metro Phoenix, to building the security platforms that keep innovation and disruption secure, to developing wearable devices that monitor health and using data for manufacturing automation, companies such as Intel, Google, Garmin and many others are developing and testing new technologies that change the way we work and the way we live.

Visit http://www.theconnectedplace.com to learn more about The Connected Place, and the Greater Phoenix region. The full Metro Phoenix Global Investment Plan can be viewed at http://www.gpec.org/research-reports/.