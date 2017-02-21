USF Athletics' Logo The strategic partnership will enhance USF’s athletic program while providing valuable services entire university community. “We are delighted to announce a new partnership with Provident Credit Union,” said USF Director of Athletics Scott Sidwell.

The University of San Francisco (USF) Athletics Department today announced a multi-year sponsorship with Provident Credit Union, one of the top full-service credit unions in the country.

“We are delighted to announce a new partnership with Provident Credit Union,” said USF Director of Athletics Scott Sidwell. “This is a relationship that will provide valuable offerings, such as discounted mortgage and auto loans for faculty and staff, on-site financial education to faculty, staff, and students, along with a host of other benefits to the USF community.”

A few of these additional services include:

o Exclusive Provident Credit Union product lines to USF faculty, staff, students, and alumni

o Internship opportunities for USF students

o Financial Literacy Programs

o Multiple ATMs conveniently located on campus

Provident Credit Union is a not-for-profit originally founded to serve Bay Area teachers in 1950, and shares the USF values of social responsibility and service. Today Provident serves all of the hardworking residents of the Bay Area, including staff, students, faculty and alumni of USF. Together, USF and Provident hope the USF community will take advantage of the new partnership now and in the years to come. Further details and specific benefits can be found at http://www.providentcu.org/usf.

“Provident is thrilled to partner with the USF community, and to help their students, faculty and alumni achieve their financial and educational goals,” said Jim Ernest, president & CEO of Provident Credit Union. “Provident Credit Union has deep roots within the educational community and this new partnership is a perfect fit.”

“We are excited to announce the alignment of two fantastic partners,” said Sara Wright, vice president at Van Wagner Sports & Entertainment, the university’s athletics multimedia rights holder that secured the partnership with Provident Credit Union. “With a shared commitment and vision, it’s a great foundation for many years to come.”

About Provident Credit Union

Provident Credit Union is a $2.3 billion financial institution with over 110,000 members and 19 community branches in the Bay Area. The Redwood Shores-based credit union has proudly served the Bay Area since 1950. The full-service credit union offers everything from checking and savings accounts through mortgages, auto loans, mutual funds and home and auto insurance. Provident began as the California Teachers Association Credit Union and expanded over the years to include those who live and work in the surrounding counties of the Bay Area and beyond. More information is available at http://www.providentcu.org.

About Van Wagner Sports & Entertainment

Van Wagner Sports & Entertainment LLC (VWSE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Wagner Group LLC, is one of the preeminent sports marketing and media sales organizations in the world. It is an acknowledged innovator in property consulting and branding solutions and a global leader in naming rights, team and venue services, high-impact visible TV signage throughout the MLB, NBA, NCAA, MLS, and internationally in soccer, advertising and sponsorships sales, premium ticketing, technology design and integration, and in-venue content production. VWSE works with more than 300 professional and college teams worldwide. VWSE assists teams, organizations and properties in creating and selling advertising; sponsorships; and media that maximize revenue potential, and helps clients develop effective and powerful customized brand campaigns.

University of San Francisco Athletics

The University of San Francisco is committed to excellence in athletics as part of a larger commitment to educating students in the Jesuit Catholic tradition. USF Athletics is built upon Four Pillars of Success that aim to develop young men and women in this tradition: Excel in the Classroom; Win at the Highest Level of Competition; Engage in the Community; and Become Leaders in the World. USF Athletics strives to develop programs of national distinction while providing its student-athletes with a world-class educational experience at one of the nation’s leading Jesuit institutions. Educational opportunities, programs that compete at the highest levels of competition and student-athletes who become leaders in their chosen professions and communities are the cornerstones of USF Athletics. A charter member of the West Coast Conference, USF sponsors 15 NCAA Division I programs comprised of over 250 student-athletes. USF teams have won 10 national championships and two individual titles. For more information, please visit usfdons.com.

###