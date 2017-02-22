PicturesToExe 9 Main window

February 22, 2017. WnSoft have today announced the release of PicturesToExe 9, professional slideshow software for Windows. PicturesToExe 9 allows photographers and enthusiasts to create high quality photo slideshows and audio-visual presentations.

PicturesToExe 9 offers:



A new powerful editor for animation with many great features.

Users are able to enjoy the beautiful new slide styles and transitions.

A new special type of animation has been added - zoom in a frame.

New color filters have been added, including brightness, levels, contrast, and saturation.

Support of color management, wide gamut monitors, and color profiles in images.

This new version works faster and delivers better quality of created video output.

New powerful editor for animation with improved design.

The timeline panel (in Objects and Animation) can now show all key-frames for selected objects on multiple tracks. This improves workflow and shortens production times.

New tools and parameters have been added allowing the user to customize each slide by adding stunning transition effects and sophisticated animation including, masks, 3D, dynamic blur and smooth Pan/Zoom/Rotate movement - animation of the highest quality.

New slide styles and transition effects.

Special slide styles for Wedding and Event photographers have been created. Images can now be easily zoomed within a frame - with or without Borders.

New color filters.

The brightness, levels, contrast, coloration, toning and saturation of images and videos can be adjusted. Color filters can be dynamically changed at key-frames.

Color management.

PicturesToExe 9 supports wide gamut displays with added support of color profiles within image files.

Improved video output.

The visual quality of video is improved with encoders now working faster. Users can create slideshows as a video file, online video, on a disc, or as an executable file for PC (or Mac) with superb quality.

Audio features.

PicturesToExe 9 features a timeline integrated into the main window to synchronize slides with audio clips placed on multiple tracks. Dynamic control of volume and crossfading is easily achieved. Sound comments and audio files can be attached to each slide allowing slides to be repositioned keeping perfect synchronisation.

PicturesToExe 9 is compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7 or Windows Vista.

Pricing and Availability

PicturesToExe 9 is available now for $69 (PicturesToExe Essentials) and $139 (PicturesToExe Deluxe).

Upgrades start from $30 for PicturesToExe Essentials and $39 for PicturesToExe Deluxe.

Visit http://www.wnsoft.com

About WnSoft

WnSoft have been designing slideshow software for professional photographers and enthusiasts for more than 17 years. PicturesToExe is widely used for the creation of audio-visual productions in the USA, United Kingdom, France, Australia, and in many other countries.

WnSoft are committed to making innovative, efficient and reliable products that help people express their creativity in as many ways as possible.

Download PicturesToExe 9:

http://www.wnsoft.com/en/picturestoexe/