Silicon STEM Academy To Present At University of Denver Brain Rounds

Silicon STEM Academy "Silicon STEM Academy is a technology training program geared toward students of all ages, and we're thrilled to be a part of the Brain Rounds lecture series with the University of Denver."

Silicon STEM Academy (SSA), a technical training company in Denver dedicated to teaching students of all ages computer programming, robotics, digital media and other technology skills, has announced that John Scarborough, co-founder and managing director, will present at the University of Denver Brain Rounds on Friday, February 24, 2017 beginning at 12:00PM. Brain Rounds are free monthly lectures in translational science focused on neurology, psychology, biology, and neuroscience.

Scarborough’s lecture, titled “In The Shadow of Geeks”, is a light-hearted lecture about his observations and research on our emerging tech generation, “Generation Z”, and how today’s tech-kid is innately more technically advanced than we could have realized.

“Most of us have had the experience of asking a young person for help with a computer or smart phone when we can’t figure something out…they are younger and just get-it,” said John Scarborough, co-founder of Silicon STEM Academy. “I’m really thrilled to be a part of the lecture series and to be able to share my experiences about teaching some of these remarkable students, and more importantly, what I’ve been able to learn from them.”

This lecture series is held once a month through May 2017 and are held at the Sturm Hall, in the Lindsay Auditorium at the University of Denver. See the Center for Professional Development or online for more details.

About Silicon STEM Academy

Silicon STEM Academy is a technology training program geared toward students of all ages. Designed to meet the needs of tech students where schools and colleges struggle to keep up with industry standards, it provides real-world technology skills in a fun, hands-on and collaborative workspace. Headquartered in Denver, Colo., Silicon STEM was co-founded by successful technology executives and educators who saw the lack of a technology-skilled workforce.