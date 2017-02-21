Building robust yet easy-to-use solutions for leading business platforms like Microsoft Dynamics AX is a vital part of our strategy -- Nick Manolis, TrueCommerce President

TrueCommerce, a HighJump company and a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, has announced today that its EDI solution for Dynamics AX is now Certified for Microsoft Dynamics. This achievement signifies that the product has met Microsoft Corp.’s highest standards for partner-developed solutions. By successfully meeting all certification requirements, the TrueCommerce solution can now carry the distinct Certified for Microsoft Dynamics logo.

“Building robust yet easy-to-use solutions for leading business platforms like Microsoft Dynamics AX is a vital part of our strategy,” said TrueCommerce president Nick Manolis. “Achieving the Certified for Microsoft Dynamics designation for our EDI offering is a reflection of our commitment to offer the Dynamics community a scalable and future-proofed solution.”

Solutions that are certified for Microsoft Dynamics have demonstrated development quality and compatibility with the Microsoft Dynamics product on which it runs by passing rigorous VeriTest software solution testing for Microsoft Dynamics, and are profiled in the Microsoft Partner Solution Profiler tool. In addition, the Microsoft Dynamics partner must have customers who are successfully using the certified solution and are willing to recommend it, be enrolled in a Partner Service Plan with Microsoft, and be a Gold Certified Partner in the Microsoft Partner Program.

For customers, Certified for Microsoft Dynamics helps identify Microsoft Dynamics solutions that have been tested for compatibility, meet high quality standards, and are successfully used by existing customers. This certification represents a significant step in elevating the standard for partner-developed software solutions for industry-specific business applications. By highlighting these solutions, Microsoft also creates new opportunities for partners to expand their reseller channel and to better promote their packaged Microsoft Dynamics solution for customers.

TrueCommerce’s AX solution fully automates the process of integrating business documents exchanged with customers, suppliers and logistics providers. The TrueCommerce integration is embedded within the native AX system to offer the deepest level of integration and a seamless experience for Dynamics AX users. It is designed to scale for the needs of enterprise AX users with high volume throughput and multi-company operations. TrueCommerce leverages common AX components and settings where appropriate while extending AX to include added process controls required to address complex EDI workflows and business rules.

The TrueCommerce AX solution seamlessly connects with TrueCommerce’s global commerce network, offering rapid onboarding of business partners and support for EDI, XML and other global data standards. TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network includes over 23,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com/solutions/integrated-edi/microsoft-edi-integration/microsoft-dynamics-ax-edi-integration

About Microsoft Dynamics

Microsoft Dynamics is a line of financial, customer-relationship and supply-chain management solutions that helps businesses work more effectively. Delivered through a network of channel partners providing specialized services, these integrated, adaptable business management solutions work like and with familiar Microsoft software to streamline processes across an entire business.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce, a HighJump company, revolutionizes trading partner connectivity by linking suppliers, retail hubs and end consumers in one global commerce network.

With our flexible, integrated and fully managed service solutions, customers of any size can easily connect with any trading partner while enjoying the peace of mind of a proven service platform that reliably handles tens of millions of transactions annually without the need for any customer interaction.

From the factory to the warehouse, from distributor to retail storefront, achieve new levels of business connectivity and performance with the world’s most complete trading partner platform.

TrueCommerce: Connect. Integrate. Accelerate.

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com.

About HighJump

In almost every industry, buyers are becoming more fickle, and more demanding. For logistics executives, effectively meeting buyer needs has become a relentless quest for speed and agility. Traditional supply chain solutions – siloed, complex and hard-to-implement – no longer suffice, as competitors find ways to deliver goods faster and more profitably.

In today’s “now” economy, HighJump helps you stay agile, with adaptable, connected solutions that harness the power of your trading partner community. From the warehouse to the storefront, from the desktop to the driver’s cab, we can help you achieve new levels of supply chain responsiveness, performance and profitability.

HighJump’s suite of warehouse management, business integration, transportation management and retail/DSD solutions form a complete, powerful and adaptable platform that allow you to drive growth, customer satisfaction and revenue.

HighJump: supply chain accelerated.

For more information, visit https://www.highjump.com/

HighJump is a trademark of HighJump Software Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.