For its seventh anniversary, ClouDNS introduces one of the most cost effective GeoDNS services on the market with an optimal amount of zones, records, and queries per month. GeoDNS is the most advanced DNS service, which allows clients to define unique DNS responses by geographic region. ClouDNS’s GeoDNS understands not only continents but countries and United States Federal regions too. GeoDNS looks at requests coming from specific IP prefixes, regions, countries, or states, and within milliseconds routes those end-users to the servers or datacenters configured by the client.

With the new feature companies can build their own Content Delivery Network (CDN) or Geolocation Load Balancing and have a fast, redundant and global traffic management system at their fingertips. They can segment their traffic and send users to the servers designed just for them, increasing performance and ultimately users satisfaction. The perfect solution for businesses which require great web performance globally, such as e-commerce, SaaS, Adtech, cloud and hosting, online gaming, online trading and more.

In light of the recent rise of DDoS attacks, it has become increasingly important for companies to have active protection. DDoS attacks are growing in both frequency and severity and DDoS Protection becomes a must have feature when we talk about DNS. ClouDNS is providing both DDoS Protected DNS and GeoDNS into single service.

You can find more information regarding the new Geo DNS service on the company's webpage: https://www.cloudns.net/geodns

GEODNS NETWORK

ClouDNS’s GeoDNS network is strategically placed in close proximity to high web traffic geographic locations. The company is always monitoring and expanding its network as traffic growth increases from a certain region. With the recent release of 3 new points of presence (POP) in Brazil, South Africa, and Germany, ClouDNS operates 14 Anycast DNS Data Centers on 6 continents and ensures that users will get their queries resolved as close as possible to their location.

ABOUT CLOUDNS

ClouDNS is a technology leader in providing global Managed DNS services. The company implements the industry's leading cloud service architecture for maximum DNS speed and DNS redundancy. ClouDNS platform monitors, controls and optimizes applications and DNS infrastructure, ensuring traffic gets delivered faster, safer, and more reliably than ever.

Founded in 2010, ClouDNS services have grown to manage over 300,000 domain names worldwide, receiving more than 2 billion queries per day. ClouDNS is the preferred DNS hosting choice for many brands, especially companies who closely monitor the price–performance ratio. With 14 Anycast DNS Data Centers on 6 continents, no other DNS hosting provider can compete with ClouDNS in price, performance, and overall ROI.

https://www.cloudns.net/