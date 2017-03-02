EasyVote Solutions “One of my goals is to add additional layers of transparency and accountability to the Denton County Elections Office and make our day-to-day operations more efficient. The EasyVote election management platform allows us to do just that."

EasyVote Solutions announced that Denton County, Texas has adopted the EasyVote Election Management Platform to support its administration of a variety of tasks and responsibilities through the entire election cycle. Most voters are unaware that running an election is a complex operational exercise that involves hiring a temporary workforce of poll workers and other roles, printing multiple versions of each elections ballots, testing and deploying election hardware to many polling sites, and processing candidate declarations and financial disclosures. EasyVote’s software modules help election offices like Denton County streamline their operational processes and capture data across these different election tasks. Election offices can focus on problem solving and improve their efficiency knowing that EasyVote’s software is in the background, tracking progress and providing detailed reporting.

“One of my goals when coming back to Denton County was to add additional layers of transparency and accountability to the Denton County Elections Office, while at the same time, look to make our day-to-day operations more efficient.” Said Frank Phillips, the new Elections Administrator for Denton County, Texas. “The EasyVote election management platform, with its different modules, allows us to do just that.”

EasyVote’s Election Management Platform is made up of six different software applications: EasyPollWorker (end to end poll worker management), EasyCampaignFinance (campaign finance filings and disclosure), EasyInventory (manage voting equipment and supplies), EasyFocus (election project management), EasyVote Voter Services (mobile app for communication between the elections office and the general public), and EasyAbsentee (absentee ballot management). EasyVote’s Election Management Platform, designed specifically for elections offices, is built upon a combination of best-in-class cloud and mobile technologies. EasyVote’s platform ensures the highest levels of data security, eliminates the burden on IT departments to host and support the software, and enables rapid implementation and training.

“We’re excited to work with Frank and Denton County in this transition,” said Jason Barnett, EasyVote’s Director of Business Development for the company’s South Central Region. “EasyVote has a tremendous track record of improving operational efficiency for election offices and greater transparency and accountability for voters here in Texas and we expect Denton to achieve great results as they implement the various modules within the coming election cycle.”

ABOUT EASYVOTE

EasyVote Solutions, based in Atlanta, GA is a leading provider of election management software to election offices across the United States. In cooperation with city, county, and state elections offices across the United States, we’ve ensured our products give the features that elections offices require, based on state-of-the-art technology, and providing responsive and helpful customer support.

