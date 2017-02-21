IIAR Convention 2017 We are thrilled to be able to share over two decades of award-winning research on ammonia systems with optimized refrigerant charges at one of the world’s most prestigious events dedicated to natural refrigeration.

As part of Star Refrigeration group of companies, Azane will be showcasing its ground-breaking modular air cooled packaged Azanechiller and Azanefreezer technology at the International Institute of Ammonia Refrigeration (IIAR).

Low charge ammonia is becoming the refrigerant of choice for commercial and industrial refrigeration business wanting to future proof their cooling needs ahead of the phase out programme for HCFCs –the R22 phase out - and HFCs.

Azane’s zero carbon ammonia technology is environmentally friendly and offers up to 95% reductions in refrigerant charge and 20% in energy savings compared to traditional ammonia systems and HFC systems. The pre-engineered family of chillers and condensing units also offer regulatory advantages to businesses such as eliminating the burdens associated with OSHA and EPA regulation.

Caleb Nelson, VP Business Development of Azane Inc will be discussing the benefits of the Azanechiller and Azanefreezer in detail at the Expo, “We are thrilled to be able to share over two decades of award-winning research on ammonia systems with optimized refrigerant charges at one of the world’s most prestigious events dedicated to natural refrigeration.”

“By sharing the knowledge we’ve gained over the years through successful installations of Azane packaged units internationally and for some of the largest US food companies, we hope to be an ambassador for the technology and continue to advance the uptake of safe and efficient commercial and industrial cooling technologies that are future proof.”

The introduction of low charge ammonia in the US – following Europe’s adoption of the technology in response to their refrigerant phase-outs that began in the 90’s--has opened up a market which in the past was restricted to large refrigerant charges for industrial refrigeration systems that used ammonia. With the low ammonia charge in Azane’s systems, ammonia is now more suitable for a variety of industries including food manufactures, food processing, public refrigerated and freezer warehouses, wineries, breweries, ice rinks, HVAC and process cooling.

Providing an efficient alternative to HCFC systems in response to the EPA’s R22 and HFC phaseout programs, the Azane units are a pre-engineered, pre-packaged, plug and play cooling solution which does not require a separate machinery room or heavy maintenance.

Find the Azane team at stand 813 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio. Independent industrial refrigeration consultants Star Technical Solutions - part of the Star Refrigeration group of companies- will also be at hand to answer any questions regarding low charge ammonia refrigeration technology for both, commercial and industrial applications.

To find more or register for the event go to https://www.iiar.org/IIAR/WCM/Events/Annual_Conference/WCM/Events/2017_Conference/2017_Program/General_Conference_Page.aspx?hkey=294e9a3c-1dbe-4c95-9afd-837dcfa7b43c

Azane Inc is a US subsidiary of the Star Refrigeration group of companies. It has become a reference point for low charge ammonia cooling technology in the USA. The manufacturer fabricates low charge ammonia industrial refrigeration packages in Chambersburg, PA for distribution in the USA, South America and Canada. To find more information about Azane’s eco-friendly industrial refrigeration solutions visit http://www.azane-inc.com