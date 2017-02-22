This webinar discusses best practices for successfully deploying collaborative environments. Security must be easily and rapidly adapted to accommodate the changing requirements of organizations.

Concept Searching, the global leader in multi-term metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management software, and developer of the Smart Content Framework™, is pleased to announce the fourth webinar in its 2017 Expert Webinar Series, ‘Collaboration Can Be Dangerous’, taking place on Tuesday, April 4th 2017.

According to Concept Searching’s SharePoint and Office 365 State of the Market survey results, collaboration was seen as a key priority. This is substantiated by analyst and media reports that illustrate how the cloud has enabled collaboration for remote internal and external stakeholders.

Often overlooked are the security issues surrounding collaboration. Security is relatively easy to apply at the document or data asset level. What is more difficult is preventing access to specific material found within the content. Concept Searching is the only vendor that can provide this functionality, with its unique compound term processing technology.

This webinar discusses best practices for successfully deploying collaborative environments. Security must be easily and rapidly adapted to accommodate the changing requirements of organizations. Inherent security issues relating to both internal and external user will be evaluated. The session illustrates how to set up and modify security at the content level, to prevent unauthorized access.

The webinar has been designed for business professionals in any role involving communication, and for IT personnel responsible for infrastructure, security, cloud technologies, and management of content. Takeaways include:



Move beyond standard descriptors and identify confidential phrases and keywords from within content

Easily set up workflows, to detect data breaches before they occur

Deliver intelligent content in context, to control and authorize access within documents

Ensure compliance and governance

All the Expert webinars are open for registration, and details and registration links can be found in the Upcoming Webinars area of Concept Searching’s website.

