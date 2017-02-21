“Bioclinica App xChange addresses the problem of disparate systems, and enables research organizations to leverage remarkable tools without adding site fatigue or burdening research organizations.”

Bioclinica®, a leading provider of technology-enabled clinical trial solutions, today announced the further expansion of its eHealth App xChange™, providing clinical researchers more choices in the types of applications they can leverage as part of Bioclinica’s extensive and growing eHealth platform. Applications that enable patient-centered clinical trials make up the fastest-growing App xChange category and include a variety of patient engagement tools. Additionally, partners bringing advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities aimed at reducing risks and improving process and workflow efficiencies are increasingly joining Bioclinica’s App xChange. Established in 2015 to spur clinical trial innovation, App xChange creates an environment for collaboration among technology providers, and allows sponsors to leverage the value of integration within Bioclinica’s secure, validated eHealth Cloud™.

“Recognizing the shift in the bio-pharma industry to an increased number of stakeholders and differing priorities, we’ve expanded our partner approach to a wider array of technology providers that can help the industry drive transformational change,” says Bioclinica’s Vice President Technology Alliances, eHealth Solutions, Anne Zielinski.

Currently 18 partners are in the eHealth App xChange, a complete listing of which can be viewed in Bioclinica’s dynamic eHealth App xChange portal. Partners include ArisGlobal, Medelinked, Vitrana, AiCure, and Parallel 6. Among the newest partners are mProve, Be the Partner, and DupCheck. They bring diverse capabilities including: patient recruitment; electronic informed consent; ePRO; source data capture; eTMF; electronic patient diaries; patient alerts and reminders; medication adherence; patient feedback tools; pharmacovigilance; duplicate enrollment checking; predictive analytics; and remote training.

“Bioclinica is a pioneer,” says Jonathan Rabinowitz, founder and CEO of DupCheck, whose technology screens out duplicate subjects across sponsors and clinical trials globally, and can be integrated with Bioclinica’s Trident RTSM and Express EDC. “Bioclinica App xChange addresses the problem of disparate systems, and enables research organizations to leverage remarkable tools without adding site fatigue or burdening research organizations.”

“As technology is evolving at such a rapid pace, we have a rigorous vetting process, as well as the connectivity and integration capability, to evaluate offerings and make them readily available to the industry,” Zielinski explains. “As heightened interest by potential partners wanting to become part of the Bioclinica eHealth platform coincides with growing interest by sponsors and CROs, everything is aligning for clinical researchers to reap the benefits of innovation for effective clinical development with increased efficiencies and reduced risk.”

A number of partner technologies are available in the eHealth Cloud, addressing security, and compliance and validation requirements. Tapping Bioclinica for these technologies can streamline the contracting process, making one less vendor sponsors must manage. Bioclinica offers enabling professional and technology services to recognize the full value of its eHealth platform and help ensure successful implementation of partner applications, complete with hosting and help desk services.

As for what is next, Zielinski says she and the eHealth Solutions team are continually evaluating potential partners from a value and integration standpoint, and are aggressively exploring new opportunities in areas such as eSource and site-focused solutions that can advance the 21st Century Cures Act. “Our aim is to bring added value to the research process, whether that’s tools used by the patient, site, sponsor or CRO, and to remain the leader in technology-enabled clinical trials with the most extensive eHealth platform.”

