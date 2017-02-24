CLICK Products Now for Sale on StackedNutrition.com

CLICKco LLC, a company that makes a line of unique, coffee house-caliber protein and espresso drinks, announced these beverages are now available for purchase on StackedNutrition.com, a popular nutritional products website.

CLICKco LLC’s premier product is its CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink Mix. People who drink the beverage are able to get natural, nutritional boosts of energy without the harmful side effects often found in other caffeinated beverages, such as energy drinks or coffee. By selling its products on StackedNutrition.com, CLICKco is able to reach out to a new audience of consumers who are already interested in living a healthy lifestyle.

“We are excited to announce that our CLICKco LLC beverages are now available on StackedNutrition.com,” said Greg Smith, co-founder of CLICKco, LLC. “Many health-conscious consumers rely on StackedNutrition.com for their favorite nutritional products. Now, people who want to be able to drink coffee and get some much-needed daily energy boosts will have a healthy alternative allowing them to do so.”

CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink Mix is the only espresso/protein drink mix currently being sold on the market. It features 16 grams of high-quality protein, as well as numerous other essential vitamins and minerals combined with a gourmet espresso. All of these ingredients provide an outstanding balance of flavor and nutritional quality. Most fans of CLICK® use it as either a snack or a breakfast replacement.

CLICKco’s other premium product is CLICK® Active, another protein beverage made with a high-quality blend of whey protein isolate and micellar casein. It provides people with a great, natural coffee taste while having the added benefit of giving natural energy boosts and an enhanced ability to develop muscle mass and burn fat without long recovery times.

“We are pleased to have this new chance to expand our brand’s presence and helping more people get the energy they need to make it through their day in a healthy way,” said Smith.

For more information about CLICKco LLC, visit http://www.drinkclick.com.