CrowdJoy Wins Prestigious E3 Emerald Entrepreneurial Excellence Award

Fresh off of the launch of their location-aware platform that encourages event attendees to navigate crowded venues to redeem digital rewards, CrowdJoy gained further momentum by receiving a highly regarded E-3 award presented by Emerald CEO, Joe Besecker. “We’re giving this team an E3 award because they have been innovative…CrowdJoy will literally make you want to go places," said Besecker.

“Time and money spent at live events is finite and precious. Our mission is to build digital solutions that improve the experience for fans, hosts, and brands alike, while maximizing the impact of advertising spend through a revolutionary Cost-Per-Visit model.” - Ryan Owen, CrowdJoy CEO

Set Apart: Excellence Through Innovation

CrowdJoy took its legacy platform and rebuilt it from the ground up with a digital marketing engine that helps hosts better monetize event sponsors by providing them with tangible ROI for their advertising spend. The use of gamified leaderboards, location-aware 3D maps, and Augmented Reality creates a user experience that drives foot-traffic to sponsored locations to “capture” digital rewards redeemable for real-life prizes and point of sale opportunities. CrowdJoy’s disruptive Cost-Per-Visit pricing model, complete with robust analytics, ensures that brands know exactly what they are getting for their sponsorship dollars.

The CrowdJoy platform includes the flagship mobile app for fans and attendees on iOS and Android, as well as CrowdJoy Studio, featuring web and mobile tools that allow hosts to manage their event experience from their desktop or on the go and engage their captive audience year-round.

“It is a true honor to receive this reward from such a respected and time-tested institution such as Emerald. Joe Besecker and his team have been integral in the evolution of our vision from traditional event management software to becoming a leader in location-based digital marketing,” said Owen.

The CrowdJoy Advantage

CrowdJoy is helping event organizers of all sizes boost sponsorship revenue while turning their attendees into loyal fans. CrowdJoy has taken decades of combined expertise in the field of event logistics to create the world’s most engaging event management and sponsorship platform. For brands, CrowdJoy offers a low-risk, high-reward revenue stream through an innovative Cost-Per-Visit sponsorship model that is the first of its kind. For more information, please visit http://www.crowdjoy.com.