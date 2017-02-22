Choosing Mesothelioma Clinical Trial Candidates The m-RPS is a useful tool to assess MM patient suitability for phase I trials...

Researchers in London have just released their findings on a new prognostic tool designed to help them select mesothelioma patients for Phase I clinical trials. Surviving Mesothelioma has just posted an article on the new tool. Click here to read it now.

Scientists at the Royal Marsden Hospital analyzed the cases of 65 mesothelioma patients who participated in Phase I clinical trials between 2003 and 2015.

According to their report in the European Journal of Cancer, mesothelioma patients who scored a one on a three point criteria scale had a median survival of 13.4 months, compared to just 4 months for patients who scored a two or three.

“The m-RPS is a useful tool to assess MM patient suitability for phase I trials and should now be prospectively validated,” writes oncologist Dionysis Papadatos-Pastos, MD.

“There are a number of prognostic tools designed to help predict mesothelioma survival but, because this one is specifically about suitability for a clinical trial, it could be very useful for patients who have exhausted other treatment options,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma.

All the details of the new study, including the three criteria on which the new prognostic tool is based, can be found in the article Scoring Tool Helps Doctors Select Mesothelioma Patients for Clinical Trials.

