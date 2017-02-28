NETSTOCK, publishers of the premier inventory replenishment and optimization application for small and medium-sized enterprises, announced today its certification as Built For NetSuite. The certification comes just two months before SuiteWorld17, NetSuite’s annual conference, at which NETSTOCK will be an exhibitor for the first time.

The announcement highlights the connection between NetSuite and NETSTOCK. NetSuite ERP users that manage inventory - namely, manufacturing, distribution, and retail businesses - can utilize NETSTOCK to add a new level of visibility into their inventory and place better orders quickly.

Using data transferred from NetSuite every night, NETSTOCK delivers an easy-to-use dashboard that displays excess stock, stock-outs, and potential stock-outs. Users can track their stock holding and their fill rate percentages, all from one screen. NETSTOCK users can access their inventory dashboard from any device, in any location, at any time. The connection between NetSuite and NETSTOCK is seamless, and the ROI users can expect is significant.

Built for NetSuite is a NetSuite initiative to educate and consult with SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) Partners in accordance with the mandated goal to provide quality SuiteApps to NetSuite customers.

For more information about how NETSTOCK equips inventory planners with the tools they need to manage inventory tasks like replenishment, classification, forecasting, bill of materials, and more, visit http://www.netstock.co. To learn more about NetSuite, visit http://www.netsuite.com.

About NETSTOCK

NETSTOCK is the global developer of the NETSTOCK inventory planning application, which connects with a wide variety of ERP systems on the market. The app is an affordable, secure, cloud-based solution that enables SMEs to reduce stock outs, minimize excess inventory, and free up working capital.

The NETSTOCK app connects to ERP data to produce quality forecasts, reduce the time spent on manual tasks, and solve for the optimal investment required to achieve target fill rates. Implementation is brief and inexpensive, delivering an impressive return on investment rapidly. Learn more about this acclaimed inventory management solution currently employed by more than 900 companies globally by visiting http://www.netstock.co.