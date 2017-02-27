Vanner Inc. Announces Membership in Clean Fuels Ohio

Vanner Inc., Hilliard, OH is proud to announce its membership in Clean Fuels Ohio, an industry leading Clean Cities chapter based in Columbus, OH.. http://www.cleanfuelsohio.org

Vanner has joined CFO as a Platinum Member to provide the highest level of support to the CFO organization.

“As we launch future idle elimination and emission reduction technology, Clean Fuels Ohio will be a valuable partner to help private and government fleets obtain funding to deploy these new fuel saving technologies. We look forward to a close partnership with CFO, to introduce new products and programs that reduce US dependence on fossil fuels and grow the Ohio economy.”

Bruce Beegle, Vice President – Truck & Military Sales.