This study evaluates the early impact of Delaware House Bill (HB) 373, which had a goal to reduce medical expenses in the state’s workers’ compensation system by 33 percent over three years.

A new study released today by the Workers Compensation Research Institute (WCRI) evaluates the early impact of Delaware House Bill (HB) 373, which had a goal to reduce medical expenses in the state’s workers’ compensation system by 33 percent over three years.

The study, Evaluation of the 2015 and 2016 Fee Schedule Changes in Delaware, discusses the impact HB 373 had on fee schedule rates and the actual prices paid for professional services. For hospital outpatient services and ambulatory surgery center (ASC) services, the study addresses the legislation’s potential impact by comparing the established fee schedule rates with the actual pre-change payments.

To provide some context on where Delaware stands with respect to other states, the study compared the workers’ compensation professional fee schedules in Delaware for the pre-change and post-change years with fee schedule rates in other states as of 2016. It also compared pre-change workers’ compensation hospital outpatient payments and post-change fee schedule rates in Delaware with hospital outpatient payments in 32 other states for the most common knee surgery. Similar analysis was conducted for ASC services.

The data used in this report come from other WCRI studies. The report was authored by Olesya Fomenko, Rui Yang, and Te-Chun Liu. It is available for purchase on WCRI’s website:

http://www.wcrinet.org/studies/public/books/de_fs_2015_2016_book.html.

ABOUT WCRI:

The Workers Compensation Research Institute (WCRI) is an independent, not-for-profit research organization based in Cambridge, MA. WCRI was founded in 1983 and is recognized as a leader in providing high-quality, objective information about public policy issues involving workers' compensation systems. WCRI's members include employers; insurers; governmental entities; managed care companies; health care providers; insurance regulators; state labor organizations; and state administrative agencies in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.