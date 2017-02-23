Bruce Harting, is an author, engineer, and former executive who sold and installed military products for companies like Lockheed Martin. Mr. Harting has traveled extensively throughout the Middle East and is well acquainted with the cultural complexities and strife that have long existed in the region.

Bruce Harting has completed his new book “The Isle of Goats”: a gripping and potent geo-political tale about an American executive entangled in the tensions between the UAE and Iran.

Harting shares, “An American company and it’s executive, Alvin Johnson is caught in a cross-fire between the government and a Sheikh determined to see him fail, and possibly die, before the plot is revealed to the world”.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Bruce Harting’s gripping tale of international tension and an American executive caught in the intersection of political instability and strife.

“The Isle of Goats” invites the reader into the complex undercurrents of the Middle East and one American executive who finds himself in the midst of a potential military coup of the United Arab Emirates government and the potential for an Iranian satrapy to replace what already existed.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase“The Isle of Goats” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.