N2 Publishing Thrives High on Entrepreneur's Top Company Culture List

N2 Publishing never set out to simply win awards.

"Our purpose is greater than making money, and that is felt and picked up over time by the people you work alongside," said Duane Hixon, co-founder and CEO of the company, which publishes more than 900 community magazines across the country.

However, N2's drive to grow a culture of opportunities continues to yield bushels of recognition – from Outside and Fortune magazines to Glassdoor and Best and Brightest. The latest nod comes from Entrepreneur's Top Company Culture list.

"A high-performance culture leads not only to employee engagement but also to measurable business results," said Greg Besner, founder and CEO of CultureIQ. "These organizations show us that great companies start with great culture."

The 2017 list consists of 153 companies categorized as small, medium or large enterprises. N2 Publishing earned the No. 5 spot out of 50 companies in the large-company category. Rankings were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Through a survey of multiple-choice questions, N2 employees gave feedback on company characteristics such as collaboration, innovation, agility, communication, support, wellness, work environment, responsibility, performance focus, as well as mission and value alignment.

"Great company cultures don’t happen on their own," said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. "They're the result of great leadership and a conscious effort to make everyone on a team feel engaged and important. The honorees on our 2017 list are proof that strong cultures make even stronger companies. Entrepreneurs at all levels can draw inspiration from them."

For N2 Publishing, cultivating new success – from personal team growth to the number of magazines published – remains a constant fixture on the horizon.

"It's always humbling, encouraging, and reason to pause for a moment to celebrate, but then we quickly get back to work because we have a lot we want to accomplish," Hixon said.

To view the full list of rankings, visit entm.ag/TopCultures.

About N2 Publishing

Based in Wilmington, N.C., N2 Publishing, Inc. is "turning neighborhoods into communities" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods to produce private, monthly publications filled with resident-contributed content. Every N2 issue is personal, relevant, and unique to the community it serves. Visit N2 Publishing online at http://www.n2pub.com.