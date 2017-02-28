The combined power of the Trianni and GigaGen technologies will produce an unprecedented pipeline of fully-human antibodies

GigaGen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company with patented technology for discovery of antibody therapeutics from millions-diverse immune repertoires, today announced a strategic partnership with Trianni, Inc., a biotechnology company that has developed novel mouse strains genetically engineered to express human antibodies. The partnership will use GigaGen technology to discover immuno-oncology antibody therapeutics through The Trianni Mouse platform.

“The combined power of the Trianni and GigaGen technologies will produce an unprecedented pipeline of fully-human antibodies,” said Dave Johnson, PhD, MBA, CEO of GigaGen. “We are confident that the resulting portfolio will have an enormous impact on the field of immuno-oncology.”

The Trianni Mouse has been engineered with genetic loci that are optimized for the expression of antibodies that are entirely human in their variable domains. Because they retain mouse constant regions in their antibody repertoires, the mice are not immunocompromised, but rather exhibit robust lymphocyte development and immune responses.

GigaGen's highly efficient immune repertoire sequencing and expression platform captures full B-cell repertoires and then builds protein display libraries from the repertoires to rapidly validate binding and function. Using GigaGen's technology, a single mouse produces hundreds or thousands of therapeutic candidates, which are rapidly sequenced and validated for binding affinity.

“We are excited to put The Trianni Mouse into the hands of our partners at GigaGen,” said David Meininger, PhD, MBA, CBO of Trianni. “In prior roles in research and in business development, I evaluated many antibody discovery technologies, and believe that GigaGen and Trianni have transformative technologies that together offer enormous potential to rapidly identify new immuno-oncology treatments.”

About Trianni, Inc.

Trianni is a privately held organization, formed in 2010, with a mission to use recent advances in DNA synthesis and genomic modification technology for the development of an optimized therapeutic antibody discovery platform, The Trianni Mouse. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information about Trianni is available through its corporate website, http://www.trianni.com.

About GigaGen

GigaGen is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody and T-cell therapies derived from immune repertoires. GigaGen’s technology platform captures the genetic make-up of the entire immune repertoire, capturing and genetically analyzing B and T-cells at a rate of millions per hour, while simultaneously identifying their antigen and protein binders. GigaGen has drug discovery projects with several pharmaceutical companies in addition to its own pipeline for development of the first recombinant intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and immuno-oncology therapies. For more information visit GigaGen.