Mosquito Joe has been raising the bar in the pest control industry since it began franchising in 2013. Its unrivaled services make the outdoors fun again—the brand’s thorough sprays and backyard treatments create a strong barrier between families and mosquitoes. That’s why it’s no surprise that consumers across the country are increasingly relying on Mosquito Joe to rid their yards of pests. Especially as mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile and the Zika virus continue to pose a threat, demand for the brand’s services is at an all-time high. But that rise in demand isn’t limited to consumers—Mosquito Joe’s franchise opportunity is also growing at record breaking rates. And the franchising industry is taking note.

Mosquito Joe has been ranked number one in category and number 26 overall on Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500 list. The brand earned that spot through a combination of its affordable costs and fees, impressive size and growth, strong support, promising brand strength and financial strength and stability. After receiving nearly 1,000 applications, Entrepreneur recognized that Mosquito Joe’s franchise opportunity stood out as one of the best for the year ahead, especially in the maintenance services segment.

“We’re incredibly excited and honored to be ranked so highly on Entrepreneur’s coveted Franchise 500 list. As a corporate team, we’re constantly working to improve our systems for our franchisees, so it’s great to see that hard work being recognized,” said Kevin Wilson, Mosquito Joe’s CEO. “We’re going to use this ranking as a strong jumping off point for the new year—Mosquito Joe will build on the momentum Entrepreneur’s ranking gives us by continuing to welcome top tier franchisees into our system in communities across the country.”

Entrepreneur isn’t the only industry publication recognizing Mosquito Joe’s strong potential for growth in 2017. The brand’s franchise opportunity also earned the top spot on Franchise Gator’s list of the new year’s fastest growing franchises. Not only does the number one ranking signal that Mosquito Joe is experiencing rapid expansion, it also shows that the brand is creating an environment in which its franchisees can thrive.

It’s clear that Mosquito Joe’s existing local owners back up that claim. The brand was also named one of the top 200 franchises of 2017 by Franchise Business Review. This ranking differs from the Franchise 500 and Franchise Gator in that it’s determined based on feedback from existing franchisees. That means Mosquito Joe’s owners gave the brand high scores when it comes to franchisee satisfaction.

Heading forward into the new year, Mosquito Joe plans to build on the momentum provided by these coveted rankings. With plans to partner with even more franchisees in key development markets like Colorado and Mississippi in the first quarter of the year alone, the brand will continue to position itself as the leading pest control franchise. And with 170-plus units already successfully operating, it’s clear that the brand’s system is working.

“Our goal for 2017 is to continue working with top quality franchisee candidates. The passionate and dedicated local owners currently operating in our system are ultimately the reason we received such high ratings from Entrepreneur, Franchise Gator and Franchise Business Review. That’s a trend we want to continue,” said Angela Paules, vice president of marketing at Mosquito Joe. “We’re looking forward to expanding our footprint and growing in new territories throughout the new year.”

ABOUT MOSQUITO JOE

Virginia Beach, VA-based Mosquito Joe provides mosquito control treatment to residential and commercial customers nationwide. Technicians are trained mosquito control experts dedicated to getting rid of mosquitoes so people can enjoy being outside again. While each Mosquito Joe is an independently owned franchise that offers customers reliable and effective service from a trusted community member, it is also backed by a national network of technical expertise. For more information or franchising opportunities, visit http://www.mosquitojoefranchise.com.