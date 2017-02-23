C. R. Haney, a devoted writer and author, has completed his new book “Ripples in the Mist”: a gripping and potent adventure through lands of mystery and fantasy. Follow along with four warriors as they cross the many paths of evil and battle a dragon.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, C. R. Haney’s suspenseful work will leave the reader on the edge of their seat!

Ripples in the Mist is the journey of four warriors chosen by the mists of the Plane of Dread, a world of death and darkness. Once there, the four find themselves pitted against a deadly wraith and the destructive powers of a spell-wielding female vampire sent by Lord Strand to test and collect them for his own evil desires. It’s not long after their encounter with the Count Strand Von Zaruvich, dark lord over castle Raven Loft. These four learn that the embers of war have come to the lands of the master vampire. Soon they will face the collected forces of trench goblins and the foul stench of the lowly wererats, but none would be ready for the ancient evil. Their fighting would awaken an evil far deadlier than even Lord Strand himself. Will the four be enough to stand against the might of the dragon, or will they fall before it as so many have?

Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Ripples in the Mist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.