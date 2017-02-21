"We believe strongly that Telemedicine and Revenue Cycle Management will play a huge role in molding the future of healthcare and we're excited to partner with like-minded companies to lead the way in implementing these kinds of solutions." - Baha Zeidan

As they open their exhibit at the 2017 HIMSS Conference in Orlando, Florida, Azalea Health, a leading provider of fully-integrated cloud-based healthcare solutions and services, welcomes new client Vigilias Telehealth and announces the expansion of its existing relationship with Scribe Healthcare Technologies.

Vigilias Telehealth is a multi-specialty healthcare company providing local care access across the central and southwest United States. The company utilizes innovative and cost-effective proprietary telemedicine technology allowing full virtual examination and treatment. Vigilias currently serves over 30 communities with it’s network of 40 physicians and 25 medical specialties.

The company will utilize Azalea Health's complete cloud-based Practice Management, EHR, and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services for their physicians and specialists. Vigilias also utilizes the functionality of Azalea’s telehealth platform through the Azalea M App for direct outreach to patients in the non-clinical setting. Dr. Elisha Yaghmai, President of Vigilias, explained "There is a natural synergy in the missions of both Vigilias and Azalea to delivery more efficient, effective healthcare to the rural communities in the United States. A complete solutions platform like Azalea's will allow our physicians to reach further and do more for the patients we serve. It's an excellent partnership."

In addition, Azalea has also recently expanded its existing relationship with Scribe Healthcare Technologies, and access to its suite of solutions for streamlining back-office functions. Azalea had previously partnered with Scribe to fully-integrate their dictation solution into the Azalea® EHR, allowing physicians to quickly and accurately document clinical encounters.

Said Azalea CEO Baha Zeidan, "We're incredibly proud of these relationships with leaders like Vigilias and Scribe - two organizations who do incredible work to make health care providers' jobs a little bit easier and patients' access to quality care a little bit simpler. We believe strongly that Telemedicine and Revenue Cycle Management will play a huge role in molding the future of healthcare and we're excited to partner with like-minded companies to lead the way in implementing these kinds of solutions."

Visit Azalea Health at the 2017 HIMSS Conference in Orlando, Florida, located in the Georgia Pavilion, in Booth 3015, where they will be exhibiting Monday-Wednesday, February 20-22nd.

About Vigilias Telehealth

Additional information is available at http://www.vigilias.com

About Scribe Healthcare Technologies

Scribe is the leading, cloud enabled, Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions company for healthcare providers in optimizing productivity and revenue in the creation, coding and management of health care records, insurance claims and payments. Scribe’s products and services return flexibility, control, and productivity to healthcare organizations which restore physician productivity through simplified, intuitive and innovative medical workflow solutions. Scribe serves healthcare providers and organizations of all sizes, from single practitioners to clinics to hospitals, tailoring its products, services and people to the unique needs of each practice it serves. Learn more at http://www.scribe.com or 1.866.672.7423.

About Azalea Health

Azalea Health is a leading provider of fully integrated, technology-enabled healthcare solutions and managed services for practices of all sizes and most specialties. Azalea’s comprehensive portfolio includes integrated electronic health records, practice management, Azalea M™ mobile platform integrated with Apple® HealthKit, as well as complete Telehealth, Revenue Cycle Performance and Professional Consulting services. The Azalea platform also provides tools and resources to help customers meet their Meaningful Use requirements, as well as strategies to navigate accountable care and alternative payment models. To learn more, please visit http://www.AzaleaHealth.com, call (877) 777-7686 or connect via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.