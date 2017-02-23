Capt. Bob Fore, Ret., a retired United States Marine Corps fighter pilot, has completed his new book “Cajun Flight”: a power-packed novel that follows a group of handpicked elite Marine Corps aviators to deliver the ultra-sophisticated weaponry of the F-4 Phantom II to the front door of Ho Chi Minh himself.

“The credibility of the Johnson Administration decayed into chaos as a result of the Tet Offensive,” Capt. Fore, Ret., said when asked to explain the inspiration for this book. “To retain a position of power, a CIA programmed bombing raid, coded Quickstop, required elite Marine Corps fighter pilots to get the job done.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Capt. Bob Fore’s high-flying tale also covers the love life of these brave pilots, as they charm and court the ladies in their off time.

Following this team of pilots–both at war and at play–the novel expresses the events of the war and the duties of a marine as they convey their opinions of the war, and perform their duties to the corps and their country.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase"Cajun Flight" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

