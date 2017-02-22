MassPrinting Posts 28% Revenue Growth in 2016

“Our growth is proof that MassPrinting continues to meet the needs of clients. They’re continually finding value and saving money through the innovative technology and simple solutions we provide to them.” -Andy Pallotta, President of MassPrinting

MassPrinting today announced it achieved 28% growth in year-over-year revenue in 2016. This growth was driven by current client renewals and implementations with new clients, and marks three straight years of growth for the company with a 41% increase in revenue since 2013.

As organizations continue to struggle with the demands of document output, MassPrinting’s unique combination of innovative technology and simple solutions has proven to be an industry-leading answer to these challenges.

“Last year was a big year for us,” said Andy Pallotta, President of MassPrinting. “Our growth is proof that MassPrinting continues to meet the needs of clients. They’re continually finding value and saving money through the innovative technology and simple solutions we provide to them.”

2016 Highlights

--Growth in Insurance Clients - Merchants Insurance Group, Homesite Insurance, and The N&D Group are three of several insurance carriers MassPrinting either added as new clients or signed to contract extensions.

--Creative Solutions - Worked with BriteCore to create innovative print solution for its clients through an information-pulling API; worked with Innovative Vending Solutions to print custom packaging solutions for its clients.

--Commercial Printing - Renewed printing relationships with the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Sports Group, Boston College, and BC High. The company also printed the media guide for the New England Patriots for the fourth consecutive year.

--Staff Expansion - MassPrinting increased its headcount by 30%.

