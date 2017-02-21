Cars with clean titles keep unexpected expenses down. “This first of its kind video is monumental for the used car buyer,” said D.J. Sprague, Chief Marketing Officer of J.D. Byrider.

Car buyers now have a new reference when going to buy a used car thanks to J.D. Byrider. The buy here pay here used car company recently released a video guide so customers are aware of the importance of purchasing a car with a clean title.

“This first of its kind video is monumental for the used car buyer,” said D.J. Sprague, Chief Marketing Officer of J.D. Byrider. “When purchasing a used vehicle, most consumers don’t understand the importance of a clean title in relation to the vehicles safety, reliability and value, and this video serves as a tool to help inform and empower the buyer to make a better decision.”

The video features the following highlights:



The definition of what a clean title means

How clean titles can increase the value of the vehicle

Why selecting a vehicle with a clean title can reduce hidden costs

How a rebranded title can cause safety and reliability concerns

The video is over three minutes in length and explains to consumers the importance of clean titles when purchasing a vehicle. The video is also part of the company’s ongoing commitment to increasing educational resources for those who are trying to improve their credit and make more informed decisions when purchasing a car.

