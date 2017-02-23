Jerome Gonzalez, has completed his new book “Giorgio and The Olive Branch”, an uplifting tale of a young boy who seeks the ideal gift for his brother-to-be. The plight for the perfect gift-an olive branch, inspired by the tale of Noah, provokes members of the family and community to work cooperatively to assist Giorgio in gifting his future sibling.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Jerome Gonzalez’s uplifting tale of a young boy’s quest to gift his future brother with the perfect present upon arrival, “Giorgio and the Olive Branch” is an inspirational story of the family and communal ties that bind us all together.

Giorgio’s desire to present the perfect symbolic gift to his future brother ends up becoming a family event that requires them to act cooperatively. The olive branch is a symbol of hope, love and the happiness derived from the prospect of the newest life that is to come.

Readers who wish to experience this heart-warming work can purchase “Giorgio and the Olive Branch” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

