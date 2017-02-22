Zift Solutions Zift is putting a stake in the ground with integrated PRM intended to facilitate more proactive partner program management and scale partner productivity and sales through automation.

Zift Solutions, the leading provider of Channel as a Service, today announced the launch of its new, fully integrated Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solutions. This expanded functionality of the Zift platform will help channel organizations maximize the productivity and profitability of their channel partners.

“Winning channel organizations require more than SFA and CRM solutions to recruit, enable and support the long-term success of their partner ecosystems,” said Ken Romley, President and CEO, Zift Solutions. “Zift PRM establishes a foundation for collaborative channel success with innovative and integrated partner-oriented solutions that work with applications suppliers and their partners already have in place.”

Zift PRM is a core element of Zift Channel as a Service, an easy-to-use, integrated software as a service platform that automates all sales, marketing and operational processes. Using Zift PRM, channel organizations can capture partner mindshare, nurture mutually rewarding relationships and drive breakthrough performance for channel programs of all sizes. The new PRM suite includes integrated tools for partner program management, recruitment and onboarding, and deal registration and management. A full range of self- and managed services underlie all Channel as a Service technology components, including PRM, to further ensure success.

“Most channel-oriented organizations know how critical their channel partner ecosystem is, but few have the dedicated resources or tools to support it properly. Zift is putting a stake in the ground with integrated PRM intended to facilitate more proactive partner program management and scale partner productivity and sales through automation,” said noted channel analyst Tim Harmon, Managing Director at Nuvello.

“Using Zift PRM, suppliers can gain insights, recruit and manage their partners based on their unique skills and resources, and leverage data to drive effectiveness in sales and marketing initiatives,” said Laz Gonzalez, Chief Strategy Officer for Zift Solutions. “As Zift PRM is fully integrated into Channel as a Service, it’s never been easier to track partner progress, adjust strategy and drive higher partner ROI.”

Zift PRM gives channel organizations direct visibility, insight and control across the sales lifecycle and their partner ecosystems. Channel organizations can use Zift PRM to create more streamlined recruitment and onboarding processes, help partners differentiate themselves through specializations and partner tiers, and support collaborative planning between partners and their channel managers. Zift PRM also provides seamless integration with Zift’s best-of-breed Channel Marketing and Management solutions, providing closed-loop visibility into campaigns and the leads they generate.

