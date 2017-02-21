"We are a proud member of TAG, and thrilled to be recognized as a technology leader in the state of Georgia,” said John M. Perry, CEO of Bluefin."

Bluefin Payment Systems, the leading provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solutions for retail, healthcare and higher education, and a member of The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), was recently announced as a TAG 2017 Top 40 Most Innovative Technology Company in Georgia.

TAG’s Top 40 Awards recognize Georgia-based technology companies for their innovation, financial impact, and efforts at spreading awareness of the state’s technology initiatives throughout the U.S. and globally.

As a leading PCI-validated P2PE solution provider, Bluefin was awarded TAG’s Top 40 Award for their Decryption as a Service (DaaS) solution, Decryptx. Decryptx enables Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution on partners’ payment gateways and processing platforms through a simple API connection, allowing any PCI DSS provider to enhance their platform and offer Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution.

Through Decryptx, the only part of the transaction that Bluefin requires is the P2PE payload, which contains the swiped, keyed or EMV card data encrypted within the PCI-validated device. Bluefin decrypts the data in its secure HSM environment then sends the decrypted payload back to the processor or gateway for authorization.

Bluefin is the only PCI-validated P2PE provider to offer a Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, and Decryptx is protected by 4 issued patents, with several additional patents pending.

“The 2017 Top 40 finalists are an elite group of innovators who represent the very best of Georgia’s Technology community,” said Larry Williams, President and CEO of TAG. “The 2017 Top 40 finalists are shining examples of what makes our State such a hotbed for technology and we applaud them for standing out as leaders in Georgia’s technology community.”

This year’s Top 40 were selected from over 110 applications submitted by companies from across Georgia. Companies selected for the Top 40 will be showcased at the 2017 Georgia Technology Summit on March 23rd at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta.

“We are a proud member of TAG, and thrilled to be recognized as a technology leader in the state of Georgia,” said John M. Perry, CEO of Bluefin. “Our patented Decryption as a Service solution, Decryptx, removes the integration and adoption headache for merchants that want PCI-validated P2PE but do not want to switch payment processors to implement the security solution. Decryptx is seamlessly integrated onto our partners’ platforms and requires no change to the transaction flow between the merchant and their provider – a solution that delivers PCI-validated P2PE over existing rails and one that financial technology companies in Georgia, the U.S. and internationally can easily implement.”

About The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 35,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia and Savannah. TAG’s mission is to educate, promote, and unite Georgia’s technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace that stimulates and enhances a tech-based economy. The organization hosts over 200 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 33 professional societies. Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG’s charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive. For more information visit the TAG website at http://www.tagonline.org

About Bluefin Payment Systems

Bluefin Payment Systems is the leading provider of secure payment technology for retailers, enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses worldwide. Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure Ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in New York, Chicago, Tulsa and Waterford, Ireland. For more information please visit http://www.bluefin.com/.