Bucks Locavore ~ Buy Local Event 2017 Patrick Kennedy of Superior Woodcraft says, “It’s important to become informed about the local independent businesses in your community. These local independent businesses are the backbone of our communities.

Doylestown, PA-February 21, 2017-The business community is invited to attend a unique networking opportunity hosted by Superior Woodcraft. The 8th annual event, celebrates and promotes independent, locally owned businesses in and around Bucks County, PA featuring over 35 of the region’s top food and beverage purveyors.

Superior Woodcraft, Inc., nationally-acclaimed custom cabinetmaker once again hosts this exceptional networking event showcasing locally produced products from in and around Bucks County, Pa. Over seven hundred guests are expected to gather at Superior Woodcraft on Thursday, February 23rd, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Attendance is free and open to the public, all businesses as well as media organizations.

Guests attending the Bucks Locavore Event will relish in amazing cuisine inside a historical factory building where custom cabinets are handcrafted. Business owners are invited to come network and strengthen their business partnerships while learning more about the exceptional quality and diversity of locally available goods, products and services.

Over thirty five local producers will be offering scrumptious samples of their products, including Bill’s Best BBQ, Board Room Spirits, Buckingham Valley Vineyard, Bucks County Brewery, Bucks County Cookie Co., Bucks County Preserves, Castle Valley Mill, Confection Perfection, Corporate Source Catering, Crooked Eye Brewery, Don’t Worry BEE Healthy, Doylestown Brewing Co., Doylestown Food Market, Fulper Farms, Graziano Products, Hewn Spirits, Homestead Coffee Roasters, Just Food, Karamoor Estate Vineyard, Laurie’s Chocolates, Locavore, Masey and Leigh, McCaffrey’s, Nina’s Waffles & Ice Cream, Offbeat Gourmet, Olive Oil Etc., One Sweet Baker, Perfect Day Coffee, Q’s Cookies, Rose Bank Winery, Saucy Sue’s, Sole Kambucha, Sweetah’s, Sweet Victory Gluten & Dairy Free Treats, The Brown Soap Company, The Market at Del Val/Shady Brook, Wrightstown Farmers Market, Wycombe Vineyard

Superior Woodcraft is committed to keeping the local economy strong by hosting the Bucks Locavore event each year. Patrick Kennedy of Superior Woodcraft says, “It’s important to become informed about the local independent businesses in your community. These local independent businesses are the backbone of our communities. In many different ways local businesses enrich our daily lives. The success and quality of our communities is directly tied to the success of local business. The Bucks Locavore ~ Buy Local event strives to bring this message to the forefront of everyone’s mind.”

The Bucks Locavore ~ Buy Local event offers awareness to the community of what's available to them in their own backyard. By sampling and ultimately purchasing these goods it reminds people how crucial it is to reinvest in the local economy in order to see the infrastructure and public assets continue to thrive and in turn, makes our community a better place to live. By participating and attending the event it benefits consumers, producers and everyone who lives in and around Bucks County.

About Superior Woodcraft, Inc.

Superior Woodcraft, in Doylestown, PA, designs and handcrafts heirloom-quality cabinetry for the whole home with sustainable methods and materials, providing beauty, utility and peace of mind. Family owned and operated since 1967. http://www.superiorwoodcraft.com

