Harry Higinbotham, who lives with his wife near St. Louis, Missouri and enjoys spending time with his seven children, eight grandchildren, and his pets, has completed his new book “There’s A Pooker On My Pillow”: a story about a dog whose family helps her recover from a difficult past.

“This story highlights some of Chloe’s unique personality traits we’ve discovered as she’s become more comfortable in our home after experiencing terrible abuse and neglect at a puppy mill, then being abandoned in the woods,” Higinbotham explained when asked about the new book.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Harry Higinbotham’s engaging story can serve as an illustration of the importance of adopting shelter pets and the care they require for children whose family is considering adoption.

Accompanied by vivid illustrations, and told in a fun rhyming scheme, this book is a fun way to talk about serious issues.

