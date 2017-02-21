Hyperwallet Names New Chief Revenue Officer Amidst Global Expansion

Hyperwallet, a leading global payouts provider to millions of independent workers, announced today that Mark Engels has joined the company’s United States-based executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. Engels comes to Hyperwallet from SecureNet Payments, where he served as the Executive Vice President of Business and Channel Development prior to the organization’s acquisition by Worldpay.

As Hyperwallet’s CRO, Engels will be responsible for the development and strategic leadership of Hyperwallet’s North American sales and business expansion initiatives. The payments industry veteran has more than 15 years of experience in strategic financial planning, sales, and business development, including the successful oversight of industry-leading strategic initiatives and corporate development efforts.

“Hyperwallet’s global payout capabilities make it unlike any other solution on the market,” explained Engels. “Right now, we’re in an excellent position to participate in what we’re referring to as the Earning Revolution, a fundamental shift in the way that individuals work and earn. You see it in the gig economy with car sharing platforms, and in ecommerce with marketplace selling platforms. These workers, sellers, and sharers, they represent a new paradigm of earning, one that knows no geographic or economic boundaries. Banked or unbanked, local or global, Hyperwallet offers companies a flexible payout solution that’s been designed specifically to cater to this unique demographic of independent earners.”

In addition to his experience at SecureNet, Engels previously held a Senior Vice President position at First Data. There he oversaw channel strategy and the management of the processor’s network of resellers and strategic alliances. Engels has also acted as Vice President of Business Development for FundsXpress Financial Network Inc., an online banking and bill-pay service provider, which was subsequently acquired by First Data.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have someone with Mark’s qualifications heading our sales teams as we continue to build our North American business,” said Brent Warrington, Hyperwallet’s CEO. “As we’ve seen throughout the last year, the Hyperwallet message is resonating with some of the biggest players in the verticals we serve. With Mark at the helm, I’m confident that we’ll have a number of exciting client wins to share with you soon.”

Mark holds a Master of Business Administration from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas.

About Hyperwallet

Hyperwallet’s payout platform provides growing organizations with a frictionless, transparent, and reliable way to manage payments and enhance the payee’s experience almost anywhere in the world. Trusted by enterprise, ecommerce, and on-demand platforms, Hyperwallet makes it easy to pay up to 7 billion people in a singular payment environment. Put your payees in control with enhanced financial management tools, integrated payment tracking technology, and user-friendly compliance and identity verification. Hyperwallet has offices in San Francisco, Austin, London, and Vancouver. You can learn more at http://hyperwallet.com.