Purolator International, the leading provider of cross-border logistics, is proud to announce that John Costanzo has been named a 2017 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. This is the third consecutive year that Costanzo has been honored with this award, recognizing his leadership in helping organizations to improve the efficiency of their supply chains to meet changing customer expectations.

“Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know recipients. The Pros to Know is a listing of exceptional executives who are leading initiatives to help prepare supply chains for the significant challenges in the year ahead,” says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “We commend recipients for their achievements. Their accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. Their efforts in developing the tools, processes and a knowledge base for supply chain transformation, as well as in promoting new approaches to supply chain enablement, earned these individuals a rightful place in this year's Pros to Know listing.”

Under Costanzo’s leadership, Purolator International has continued to evolve its suite of solutions to support customers’ changing needs. In 2013, Costanzo spearheaded the development and introduction of Purolator International’s ecommerce solution PuroPost, which now makes up nearly half of Purolator International’s shipments. Costanzo’s responsiveness to client needs is also apparent in the way solutions are tailored to meet specific markets. Purolator International’s new aircraft-on-ground (AOG) service for the aviation industry demonstrates this approach with a guaranteed solution for immediate parts delivery to keep an aircraft in operation.

In 2017, Costanzo is committed to expanding Purolator International’s intra-U.S. capabilities. Though Purolator International has acted as freight forwarder from the beginning, the bulk of the business has been focused on cross border trade with Canada. This year, Costanzo is focused on raising awareness of Purolator International’s expedited forwarding services for the domestic U.S. market, which offers the capabilities and coverage of the large providers, combined with the elevated level of personal service and flexibility of being a niche provider.

“Whether an organization is in the business of selling fashion to consumers, micro-chips to a computer manufacturer, or pacemakers and artificial heart valves to hospitals, the ultimate goal is to perform at the highest level possible. Supply chains are an integral part of the customer experience,” said Costanzo. “We are proud of our accomplishments in partnering with our customers to control shipping and logistics costs, while providing the services and tools needed to provide quick, accurate and on-time delivery.”

The 2017 Provider Pros to Know are individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges. Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 300 entries for the 2017 Pros to Know Awards. Check out Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s website at http://www.sdcexec.com for the full list of all of the 2017 Pros to Know and Practitioner Pros winners.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at http://www.SDCExec.com.

About Purolator International

Purolator International is a subsidiary of Purolator Inc., Canada’s leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Purolator International specializes in the air and surface forwarding of Express, Freight and Parcel shipments, customs brokerage, and fulfillment and delivery services to, from and within North America. Purolator International has received numerous industry awards for its superior service and innovative solutions, including “100 Great Supply Chain Projects” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine, “Top 100 Great Supply Chain Partners” by Supply Chain Brain magazine, “Top 100 3PL Providers” by Inbound Logistics, and Logistics Management’s “Quest for Quality Award.” In addition to facilities throughout New York, Purolator International has locations in key U.S. markets including Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Buffalo, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Raleigh/Durham, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Saint Louis.

For more information about Purolator International, visit http://www.purolatorinternational.com

# # #