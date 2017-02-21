Powered by Love: Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt supports the Autism Speaks Walk, held in 61 cities. We are proud to work closely with the organization to campaign for awareness and help to create access to the resources families need.

Autism Speaks board member and advocate Tommy Hilfiger has designed a T-Shirt exclusively to support the 2017 Autism Speaks Walk, which promotes understanding and acceptance, while helping to raise funds for research and resources for every stage of life. The T-shirt features the new slogan of the Autism Speaks Walk – Powered by Love – reflecting the reason so many individuals and families, friends, coworkers and communities participate. They gather to support and connect with one another and, most of all, to honor the people they love.

The commemorative T-shirt is a thank-you gift exclusively for registered participants who raise $150 or more through personal contributions and donations from friends and family. The shirts are printed by Spectrum Printing in Port Washington, N.Y., which employs adults with autism.

In 2016 alone, more than 345,000 people joined the Walk, held in cities across North America, helping fulfill Autism Speaks’ vision: to enhance lives today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow.

This year’s events will take place from March through December, in 61 cities. To register and fundraise, go to AutismSpeaksWalk.org and search by ZIP code.

For over 30 years, Tommy Hilfiger has brought classic, American, cool apparel to consumers around the world. Under his guidance, vision and leadership as principal designer, the Tommy Hilfiger Group has become a globally-recognized designer brand offering a wide range of American-inspired apparel and accessories.

Hilfiger and his wife Dee are longtime supporters of Autism Speaks and members of its national board of directors. The organization is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of people with autism and their families. That includes being a catalyst for research breakthroughs; increasing early-childhood screenings and timely interventions; improving the transition to adulthood; and ensuring access to reliable information and services throughout the lifetime.

“Giving back has always been incredibly important to my family, and Dee and I have been very fortunate to be able to support causes that are close to our hearts,” Hilfiger said. “Autism Speaks does remarkable and important work advocating on behalf of the autism community. We are proud to work closely with the organization to campaign for awareness and help to create access to the resources families need.”

“We can’t thank Tommy and Dee Hilfiger enough for their generosity and for putting the Hilfiger brand behind our mission,” said Angela Geiger, Autism Speaks president and CEO. “Our walk participants – parents and friends – tell us they walk because of love. This T-shirt spreads that simple but powerful message to the world.”

About Autism

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication, as well as by unique strengths and differences. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, most caused by a combination of genetic and environmental influences. An estimated 1 in 68 children is on the autism spectrum.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. We empower people with autism and their families with resources, online tools and information covering the life span. To find resources, join a fundraising walk or make a donation, go to http://www.AutismSpeaks.org.

About Tommy Hilfiger

With a brand portfolio that includes Tommy Hilfiger and Hilfiger Denim, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world’s most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and marketing high-quality men’s tailored clothing and sportswear, women’s collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections, underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, athletic apparel (golf and swim), socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage. The Hilfiger Denim product line consists of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance. Merchandise under the Tommy Hilfiger and Hilfiger Denim brands is available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of Tommy Hilfiger and Hilfiger Denim retail stores, leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers, and at tommy.com.