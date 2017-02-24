Ken Butler, an accomplished martial artist, graphic artist, poet, personal trainer, and registered clergy with experience related to the topic of domestic violence, has completed his new book “Domestic Violence Survivor's Stories: Big Boys Don't Cry”: an inspirational, autobiographical work that tells the story of Butler’s childhood and life, and how he and his family overcame the wounds inflicted by his alcoholic, abusive father.

According to Butler, “This autobiography is about (my) life and the humble words in this book will reflect many stories of domestic violence, abuse of all kinds, sadness, major illnesses, family tragedies, and, most important, how to survive anything that comes your way. (I) am just a guy who grew up under adverse situations and worked hard to heal and grow along the way.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Ken Butler’s inspirational tale provides an intimate portrait of his life, and includes details of his father’s struggles with PTSD and alcoholism, the abuse he and his family suffered at his hand, the serious illnesses he and his wife have experienced, and how he has learned to face any obstacle that is thrown at him.

Butler’s work provides advice on how to cope with difficult struggles in life and even persevere in spite of them. Butler tells the story of his life, to inspire others that may be facing tremendous struggles to always find hope and keep moving forward.

