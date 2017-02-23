Matt Hertig, the CEO of Alight Analytics and creator of ChannelMix, will share his unique expertise on one of the most important issues in the marketing space at a first-of-its-kind event hosted by Tableau Software.

Namely, how can agencies and brands leverage their media data for more powerful, more effective marketing? Elissa Fink, Tableau’s CMO, and Hertig will deliver real-world, actionable advice during a Feb. 23 seminar at the Downtown Dream hotel, 355 W. 16th St. in New York City.

“I’m excited and honored that Tableau has invited me to speak,” said Hertig, an international expert in marketing analytics. “There are so many insights hiding inside the average brand’s media data, but many marketers don’t know how to discover them. Our talk will deliver real, actionable advice to help brands leverage their data for more powerful marketing.”

Tableau is the creator of the best-in-class tool for visual analytics. And Alight is the inventor of ChannelMix, the first-ever marketing and media data aggregation engine designed for advertising agencies and major brands.

Marketers use ChannelMix to automatically collect, consolidate and unify massive amounts of media data from web analytics, pay-per-click, social media, TV, radio and other channels.

ChannelMix also spots outliers and errors in the raw data, so marketers receive the most accurate picture of how their campaigns are performing.

Users can then take that perfected marketing data and, with Tableau, create beautiful, illuminating dashboards and reports.

“By leveraging Tableau and ChannelMix together, marketers can uncover opportunities and threats faster and easily share those insights with their clients and stakeholders,” Hertig said.

