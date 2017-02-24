R. H. Krämer, a devoted writer and author, has completed her new book “Save the Hero: Ardalia's Story”: a passionately crafted work that portrays the beauty of life, self-worth and love. Follow along as, Ardalia, takes a lesson from her job and instead of saving others turns the focus onto herself.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, R. H. Krämer’s ardent tale is the perfect read for any romance fan.

Ardalia (Ahri or Daily) is your hardworking paramedic with not-so-typical paramedic problems. Although she spends most of her time saving lives, hers is the one that needs to be saved.

Readers can enjoy this excerpt, "I sit stuck against the wall as usual. My body is physically tired from the double I just worked, but my mind never stops. It never sleeps. My phone’s ambulance siren begins to sound, and I know it is Mark. He hasn’t given up yet. I don’t silence the ringer. I don’t answer. I can’t. The sound of the siren tenses me, and I erect against the wall involuntarily. My mouth extends above my throat, and I take deep breaths into the air above me. Beep-beep. He left a voice mail. Poor guy. He wants to save me. He wants to fix me. I am too far gone."

