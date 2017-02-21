Stark Aerospace Announces New CEO

Stark Aerospace‘s Board of Directors announced the appointment of Michael J. “Mike” McGrevey as the new Chief Executive Officer, following the retirement of General (Ret.) Robert H. “Doc” Foglesong. Foglesong will continue his ongoing appointment as Chairman of the Board.

“Mike is a great fit for Stark Aerospace as we reach forward into new business domains and continue to offer quality products in the national security domain,” says outgoing CEO Foglesong.

McGrevey is a respected and accomplished retired officer of the United States Air Force. Upon retirement, McGrevey held prominent positions within the State of Mississippi, serving as Vice President of Finance and Administration and Chief of Staff at Mississippi State University and Deputy Director of the Mississippi Development Authority. McGrevey also served as President and Chief Operating Officer of JBHM Education Group. He holds a doctorate from Mississippi State University.

In his new position, McGrevey will lead the company’s overall strategic direction and drive growth and profitability.

“Stark Aerospace has a strong commitment to protecting our armed forces both domestically and abroad. With a passion for promoting our military and protecting those who serve our country, I look forward to working with the company to build upon a long-standing history of success in the defense sector and building our commercial interests,” says incoming CEO McGrevey.

Stark Aerospace is a global aerospace contractor with its main facility located in Columbus, Mississippi at the Golden Triangle Global Industrial Aerospace Park. Stark has a 100,000+ SF state of the art production facility which includes Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Sensors, Production Services and Engineering.

