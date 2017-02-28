CCBill Adds SkaDate and WP Dating to Integration Partners Portfolio

CCBill Integration Partners Program "The challenges of establishing an online dating business remains complex,” said Chris Pike, Channel Manager CCBill. "Our Integration Partners bring sets of powerful features and services to CCBill Merchants, helping them run successful dating businesses."

Payment services platform leader and newly honored 2017 iDate Best Payment System Award recipient CCBill announced today their newest Integration Partners: SkaDate and WP Dating. With the addition of these leading dating membership management solution providers, CCBill continues their commitment to supporting the growth of the internet dating market, and their mission to further expand their portfolio of technology and business service providers for CCBill merchants to contact when looking to launch or expand their current business offering.

CCBill Merchants can now access these innovative dating software modules and their various features, directly through the Integration Partners Marketplace, allowing merchants to unite CCBill’s best-in-class Payments-as-a-Service solution with dating software platforms from premium providers.

At the forefront of online dating and mobile business solutions since 2005, SkaDate offers a combined web and mobile solution, as well as a mobile only version for businesses that want to take advantage of the mobile wave. SkaDate has influenced the mobile dating market by creating lucrative opportunities for new businesses. SkaDate provides all the products and services needed to launch and run a successful and unique dating business - web and graphic design, site optimization and usability, mobile app development, and online dating website marketing.

"SkaDate has a long-term relationship with CCBill. We’ve been supporting this integration for years because CCBill is the default go-to payment provider for a specific type of our customers. Although there’s no shortage of payment providers on the market, CCBill proved to be a reliable partner that knows well the specifics of risk management and fraud protection. Our customers find it highly invaluable," said Emil Sarnogoev, SkaDate Founder and CEO of Skalfa LLC.

Also available through the CCBill Integration Partners program, WP Dating is a professional WordPress Dating plugin solution provider that powers leading dating sites on the market. The WP Dating plugin provides a super SEO friendly WordPress platform and enables access to more than 80 Premium WordPress Themes.

“The challenges of establishing an online dating business presence remains complex, as it requires time, familiarity with design and coding, and access to the right tools and resources to get a dating website up and running,” said Chris Pike, Channel Manager CCBill. “Our Integration Partnerships with SkaDate and WP Dating bring sets of powerful features and services to CCBill Merchants, helping them run successful online dating business.”

With an ongoing goal to support the payment needs of an emerging internet dating market and while working closely with many of the leading dating websites and white label providers, in 2017 CCBill was rewarded with back-to-back iDate Awards for the Best Payment System. Each year, the internet dating industry gathers business professionals from around the world to acknowledge and honor the greatest achievements in the market at the prestigious iDate Awards ceremony. This year’s iDate Awards ceremony took place during the iDate 2017 Dating Industry Conference, January 24 – 26, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

“Being included in the iDate Awards ceremony again in 2017 is an amazing honor for CCBill,” says Gary Jackson, Managing VP of Sales at CCBill. "The iDate Awards promote industry innovations, while inspiring collaboration between professionals in different fields of the online dating industry. We are so proud to have received the votes that earned us the Best Payment System award again in 2017, and we are delighted to continue our work with the online dating community to help expand their impact and potential.”

More information about the CCBill Dating Payment-as-a Service package can be found at https://www.ccbill.com/online-merchants/business-solutions-for/dating.php. For the full list of leading proprietary and open source tools and modules on Integration Partner Marketplace, visit https://www.ccbill.com/developers/integrations/.

About CCBill

Much more than a payment processor, CCBill is a payment services platform which provides expert support and empowerment to your expanding relationships. Whether it's through consistent on-time payouts, distinctive affiliate tools, or the comprehensive and proprietary set of account management options, CCBill understands online business like few others and has been offering industry-leading solutions since 1998. Processing for more than 30,000 websites worldwide, CCBill has the reliable problem-solving techniques, phenomenal consumer support, and innovative solutions to support all the markets it serves. An industry pioneer, CCBill was honored with the 2016 and 2017 iDate Awards for Best Payment System.