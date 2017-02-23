Establishing good credit at a young age is important. “Everyone is focused on finding a new job when they graduate from college but they also need to know that their credit habits are important too,” said DJ Sprague, Chief Marketing Officer for J.D. Byrider.

College graduates may not think that establishing good credit is important at their age when, in fact, it’s the most important time to do so. To help, J.D. Byrider has created a guide explaining why college graduates should be concerned about their credit scores, and how to manage and improve it.

While focusing on finding a good job is a priority for graduates entering the marketplace, building and maintaining good credit is just as important, as it could negatively impact finding a job down the road as many employers take this into consideration when interviewing candidates. Having bad credit can also impact future purchases such as buying a car or home.

“Everyone is focused on finding a new job when they graduate from college, but they also need to know that their credit habits are important too,” said DJ Sprague, Chief Marketing Officer for J.D. Byrider. “Ignoring payments and racking up credit card bills can have a lasting impact on their future and we want to give them the tools to help them establish good credit, and better their position in life.”

To find out more details on the article or for information on purchasing from J.D. Byrider visit: http://www.jdbyrider.com/resources/understanding-credit-transition-college-to-career

The article contains information that educates buyers about the following:



Getting into the habit of checking credit scores

Understanding how credit scores are calculated

Credit building basics

Why they should keep debt under control

The importance of authorized user accounts

