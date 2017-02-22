Saddle Sidekicks will be available at the World Horse Expo at the Harrisburg PA State Farm Complex on March 2nd-5th, 2017 Tom Seay’s program “Best of America by Horseback” is broadcasted on RFD-TV and is a favorite among equestrians around the world.

Sideline Products participated in the World Horse Expo held in Timonium, MD in January 2017 where the company met national TV host Tom Seay and his production crew. Tom Seay’s program “Best of America by Horseback” is broadcasted on RFD-TV and is a favorite among equestrians around the world. Saddle Sidekicks will be featured on April 6, 2017. After the broadcast, the clip will be posted on the “Best of America by Horseback” website for three additional months.

Saddle Sidekicks will be available at the World Horse Expo at the Harrisburg PA State Farm Complex on March 2nd-5th, 2017. Come out to see the product.

Manufacture of Saddle Sidekicks has expanded due to high demand. Sideline Products is seeking dealers to support expansion.

