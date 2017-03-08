Mediware Information Systems, Inc., a provider of comprehensive post-acute healthcare software, announces that A Helping Hand of Wilmington is successfully using AlphaFlex software for its mental health and substance use service operations. Through the use of a single software suite, A Helping Hand of Wilmington has effectively streamlined documentation, billing, and client management.

A Helping Hand of Wilmington was founded in Wilmington, NC, in 2007 and provides medication management, substance use outpatient services, and mental health services, including individual, couple, and family therapy, as well as medication management. The facility is nationally accredited with the Council on Quality and Leadership (CQL) and is dedicated to providing quality care across the continuum for the entire family. Since switching to AlphaFlex software, A Helping Hand of Wilmington has transitioned to paperless documentation and is now using the AlphaFlex EHR to manage all its practice needs.

“The AlphaFlex paperless EHR has made our business more efficient because we can now store all clinical notes directly in the system and can ensure that we have all documentation needed to bill correctly the first time,” says Jim Hembree, director of operations at A Helping Hand of Wilmington. “In the event that we are audited, it is easy for us to retrieve all documentation needed and respond in a timely manner because the data is all in the system. We also enjoy the hosted technology of Alpha that eliminates costly server maintenance and the need to manually back up our system. Our clinicians enjoy being able to access the system from all locations so that we can ensure patients receive the specialized care they need,” he adds.

“We are pleased that A Helping Hand of Wilmington is benefiting from the AlphaFlex business management suite. We appreciate that the practice chose Mediware as its software vendor of choice,” says David Jones, director of the behavioral health division of Mediware. “The AlphaFlex complete EHR software suite allows today’s providers to focus less on managing technology and more on providing quality patient care,” he adds.

About Mediware:

Mediware delivers interoperable best-of-breed software systems that improve efficiencies and person-centered care across long-term care, behavioral health, and housing and human services facilities. Mediware’s integrated solutions break down traditional program silos with software that spans across the care continuum, enabling a comprehensive approach to care management that meets the needs of the whole person while decreasing administrative overhead. Our hosted SaaS solutions ensure that your facility remains fully HIPAA compliant while enjoying the latest updates and data backups. For more information about Mediware products and services, visit our website at http://www.mediware.com.