Leo Hamel’s Attends GIA’s Annual Jewelry Career Fair & Open House

Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers joined other well-established companies at the 2016 Jewelry Career Fair & Open House, organized annually by the Gemological Institute of America. The event was held at the Institute’s Robert Mouawad campus in Carlsbad, California.

The event traditionally attracts job seekers and jewelry lovers alike, and 2016 was no exception. Visitors could participate in one-on-one career coaching sessions, attend two panel presentations and demonstrations, and also enjoy more than 1,000 gems on display at the GIA Museum.

Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers was one of the industry recruiters at the fair, seeking candidates for the following positions: Estate Buyer, Sales Assistant, Sales Professional, Processor and Master Bench Jeweler.

As a recurrent recruiter at GIA’s Jewelry Career Fair, Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers is happy to reach out to Graduate Gemologists and other gem and jewelry specialists from the area. Faithful to its credo, the company employs Graduate Gemologists and other personnel with relevant experience so as to ensure all work stays in-house, from price estimation to repairs.

‘’We always look for dedicated professionals to join our team. We nurture a sense of togetherness and familiarity, both within the company and towards our customers. Just like our master jewelers have been instrumental in the company’s long-lasting success, so was our sales team. That is why each new staff member is like a family member here at Leo Hamel's,’’ said Leo Hamel, owner and CEO.

About Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers: Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers is one of the leading full-service jewelry stores in San Diego. Family-owned and operated for 36 years, the company adopts a fully personalized approach to customers throughout San Diego, welcoming them to the Leo Hamel family. The company reaches out to the wider community through its jewelry buying locations in San Diego, La Mesa, Solana Beach, Oceanside and Rancho Bernardo. Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers boasts honors such as San Diego’s Best Wedding Rings in 2013 and 2014 in the San Diego A-List contest, San Diego’s Best Jeweler in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 and Best Pawn/Resale Shop in 2014 and 2015 in the Union Tribune’s San Diego’s BEST polls, as well as Best Jewelry Store in Citybeat’s 2013, 2014 and 2015 Readers Poll.

Contact:

Leo Hamel Fine Jewelers

1851 San Diego Ave #130

San Diego, CA 92110

Phone: (619) 299-1500