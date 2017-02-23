SupplyOn Announces Strategic Growth Initiatives for U.S. Market

Spearheading the expansion is high performing business, operations management, and supply chain executive, Derek Baggerly, founder of ESIS Inc., a successful, full-service e-commerce outsourcing provider. With over 20 years of hands-on experience in supply chain operations, Baggerly has supported over 20,000 e-commerce partners and 200+ major manufacturers.

“The U.S. market is a key strategic opportunity for SupplyOn; we can leverage our strengths in supply chain processes with our global trading partner network. There is a big demand in U.S. manufacturing for the complete suite of capabilities we offer with the SupplyOn Collaboration Platform,” stated Baggerly.

SupplyOn is used globally in direct material procurement, with particular strengths in complex manufacturing industries such as Automotive, Railway and Aerospace. SupplyOn customers include companies such as Bosch, Airbus, Siemens, BorgWarner, BMW and Bombardier. “With the nature of today’s global supply chains, SupplyOn already has a large presence in the U.S., with dozens of manufacturers and thousands of suppliers already using the platform.”

“Mr. Baggerly has a proven track record in developing supply chain solutions in the U.S. By adding him to SupplyOn’s seasoned team we believe the company will continue to accelerate and realize its potential as the leading supply chain collaboration platform globally,” said SupplyOn CEO, Markus Quicken.

About SupplyOn:

SupplyOn is the supply chain collaboration platform for the manufacturing industry used to manage business processes with suppliers and service providers across continents in a structured, transparent and secure manner. SupplyOn begins where ERP systems leave off and extends internal business processes seamlessly beyond company borders. The solutions are provided as Software-as-a-Service and align to the process requirements of the manufacturing industry encompassing cross-company processes in supply chain management, supplier risk and performance management, strategic and operational procurement, and quality and transport management.

SupplyOn has established a network of companies in the manufacturing industry – with a focus on the automotive, aerospace, railway and engineering industries – that connects some 30,000 businesses in 70 countries. SupplyOn generated $46M in revenue with 160 employees in 2016. http://www.supplyon.com/.

SupplyOn contact:

Derek Baggerly

CEO, SupplyOn North America

760.248.0317

Derek.Baggerly(at)SupplyOn(dot)com