TTR Sotheby’s International Realty has partnered with Evoker, a Chicago-based micro-branding company, for an exclusive, cinematic collaboration. The 30 films will showcase a selection of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty’s agents, their lives, their values, and their passions. The films will be revealed publicly on Thursday, February 23rd.

“Washington real estate often involves sharing a story which is key to achieving the best results for our clients. But, our associates have extraordinary stories themselves, and so we engaged Evoker to create beautiful film which tell these in ways that are both authentic and inspiring,” said Mark Lowham, CEO and Managing Partner of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. “Our clients rely on our experience, education and life experience when managing complex transactions. These films highlight the unique talents that the associates of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty offer, and we are thrilled to reveal these films to the global community in the days ahead.”

Evoker and TTR Sotheby’s International Realty’s collaboration is the latest in an exclusive relationship between Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates and Evoker, who defines its ethos as “one who produces or suggests through artistry and imagination, a vivid impression of reality.” These films are yet another innovative way in which TTR Sotheby’s International Realty is helping agents build powerful client relationships and offering personal branding that is unique to the industry and the Washington Metropolitan area.

“Trust is the most difficult thing to communicate without meeting in person. And yet, it's the most important quality in a client relationship. Evoker's cinema quality short films are the next best thing because they establish an authentic human connection that potential clients can access 24/7 around the globe,” said Kameron Jackson, Founder/CEO of Evoker, Inc. “We are so honored to partner with TTR Sotheby's International Realty to launch a series of short agent films that reflects their progressive marketing efforts in the greater Washington, DC area.”

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty

TTR Sotheby’s International Realty is the exclusive affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty in the Washington metropolitan area, and operates seven offices across Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. As one of the highest-performing real estate agencies in the nation, the firm closed over $2.5 billion in sales in the Washington Metropolitan area in 2016. TTR Sotheby's International Realty is also ranked number one in the Small Business category by the Washington Business Journal for its Corporate Philanthropy.

1744, Sotheby’s has led the global market in the sale of the world’s finest art, precious jewels and important assets. Today, Sotheby’s International Realty network currently has more than 20,000 sales professionals located across 70 countries and territories worldwide. Property listings from TTR Sotheby’s International Realty are presented globally via sir.com as well as on the firm’s local website, http://www.ttrsir.com.